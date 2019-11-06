High advisory board discusses FETÖ, Syria op

  • November 06 2019 09:35:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The high advisory board of Turkish presidency held a meeting on Nov. 5 to discuss the regional and international reactions on Turkey's anti-terror operation in Syria and its fight against FETÖ.

In the meeting, the board members emphasized that attitudes or behaviors that have the potential to weaken the struggle against FETÖ -- the group behind 2016 defeated coup in Turkey -- will never be allowed.

In a statement following the meeting, Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun noted that the decisive struggle against FETÖ would never be compromised.

"Mr. President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] stressed that the main purpose of three important operations carried out in Syria in the last three years is the fight against terrorist organizations, especially the PKK/YPG and ISIL," Altun said.

Altun stated that the advisory board members emphasized Turkey has suffered the brunt of the refugee crisis and the country blocked individuals from heading to the region to join terrorist organizations.

"Turkey came face to face with accusations that it does not deserve and the heavy pressures on Turkey in the international arena increased with Operation Peace Spring," Altun added.

Altun said the meeting discussed the use of strategic communication channels, soft-power elements and parliamentary diplomacy tools to inform the international community about Turkey's legitimate fight against terror and to battle the fiercest smear campaigns targeting the country.

