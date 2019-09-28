Heavy rains cause flash floods in Northeastern Turkey

  • September 28 2019 12:08:00

Heavy rains cause flash floods in Northeastern Turkey

ARTVİN
Heavy rains cause flash floods in Northeastern Turkey

Heavy rain hit northeastern Turkey on Sept. 28.  Streams overflowed in Artvin province and some roads were blocked in the district of Borçka due to the flash floods.

There was no loss of life following the heavy rainfall, Artvin Governor Yılmaz Doruk told Anadolu Agency.
"There are partial flash floods, but at the moment they are containable as the rain began to slow," Doruk said.

Roads briefly closed to traffic have been reopened after necessary measures were taken, according to Borçka District Mayor Ercan Orhan.

