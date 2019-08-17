Heavy rain hits Istanbul, kills one

ISTANBUL

Heavy rain and flooding hit Istanbul on Aug. 17 claiming a life, flooding some streets and causing disruption to public transportation.

Drivers had difficulties reaching their destination due to numerous waterholes caused by the heavy rainfall while some streets and underpasses were flooded.

A man’s lifeless body was found in an underpass in Unkapanı district.

The pedestrian underpass in Eminönü Square was filled with floodwaters as the shops inside suffered great damage.

Floods which lasted around two hours also affected the historic Grand Bazaar- one of the world’s oldest covered markets- with shop owners rushing to evacuate the water.

Many cars stranded in traffic and rescued by fire engine teams. In one district, a parked car fell into a pit the heavy rain had caused on the road.

As in the previous heavy rainfalls, the sea flooded the Üsküdar Square creating a view as if the sea met the land.

Flash floods briefly halted the ferry services connecting Asian and European sides of the city, while authorities warned citizens to be careful in the adverse weather conditions.

The General Directorate of Meteorology previously issued a warning for Aug. 16 that Istanbul should expect severe rainfall.