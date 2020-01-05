Heavy rain fall expected in Istanbul, Balıkesir

ISTANBUL

The General Directorate of Meteorology issued a warning on Jan. 5 against flooding in the Istanbul and Balıkesir provinces.



“It is expected that heavy rains in Marmara region will be strong (60-100 kilograms per meters square) in İstanbul and in northern districts of Balıkesir province, and it is necessary to be careful and cautious against sudden floods” it said in the statement.



The statement also said that the entire country will be affected by the precipitation system from Jan. 5.



While a strong storm is expected in the Mediterranean region, strong snowfall will be effective in the eastern part of Central Anatolia.



The rain coming with the new week would last for days, according to the statement.