Heart of Asia meeting adopts 'Istanbul Declaration'

  • December 10 2019 11:44:56

Heart of Asia meeting adopts 'Istanbul Declaration'

KABUL-Anadolu Agency
Heart of Asia meeting adopts Istanbul Declaration

The Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process reaffirmed commitments to peace and development in Afghanistan.

The conference held in the Turkish city of Istanbul called for an effective dialogue between Afghanistan and its neighbors on all issues of common interest and importance for the region.

Turkey, NATO to continue supporting Afghanistan: FM Çavuşoğlu
Turkey, NATO to continue supporting Afghanistan: FM Çavuşoğlu

The declaration adopted at the end of the conference late on Dec. 9 called for concerted regional and international cooperation to ensure the elimination of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the dismantling of terrorist sanctuaries.

The document added that while Afghanistan has been fighting the war against terrorism, 15 countries participating in the conference reiterated support for the efforts of Kabul government and people of Afghanistan towards peace and reconciliation with the Afghan Taliban.

"We recognize that an inclusive politically negotiated settlement remains key for durable peace in Afghanistan. We acknowledge all intra-Afghan efforts leading to cessation of violence and durable peace in Afghanistan, including the Moscow Format Consultations, China-Russia-US trilateral consultations on Afghanistan and the China-Russia-US-Pakistan four-party meeting, Kabul Process and the continuation of the US talks with the Taliban that leads to the immediate cessation of violence and lasting peace in Afghanistan. We therefore stress the central importance of a comprehensive and inclusive Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political process towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict and a comprehensive political settlement and welcome real progress in this regard," read the statement.

The Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process is a regional initiative of Turkey and Afghanistan, which was launched in 2011. It has two chairs with Afghanistan as the permanent chair, and a co-chair from among the member states that shifts each year.

The day-long event was attended by the foreign ministers and high-ranking representatives of 15 participating countries, 16 supporting
countries and 12 supporting regional and international organizations. The members of the process are Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkey.

The declaration also acknowledged the recent gains by the Afghan security forces in eastern Nangarhar province against ISIL, where hundreds of its terrorists were disarmed and its base destroyed and dismantled.

It also called on all the concerned parties to work ensuring direct peace talks for a political settlement and lasting peace in Afghanistan.

“While recognizing the importance of the contributions of neighboring countries and regional partners in this process, we urge all those countries in the region and beyond to use their leverage and influence to bring the Taliban to the negotiation table for the purpose of finding a peaceful and permanent political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. We stress the necessity of meaningful participation of women in the peace processes”.

The meeting also endorsed the Implementation Plan for Agriculture Development Confidence Building Measure and welcomed Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan's willingness to lead these measures.

"We commend countries in the region and beyond for their hospitality and all kinds of support in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for four decades. We acknowledge the role of regional and neighboring countries in particular Iran and Pakistan in hosting Afghan refugees for such a long time and call for creating conducive conditions in Afghanistan for voluntary, safe dignified and sustainable return of the refugees to their homeland," said the statement.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Why Greece is crying

    Why Greece is crying

  2. Erdoğan says Libya deal shows determination to protect rights

    Erdoğan says Libya deal shows determination to protect rights

  3. 180 years later, on the same route

    180 years later, on the same route

  4. Boris Johnson gets served coffee the classic Turkish way

    Boris Johnson gets served coffee the classic Turkish way

  5. Erdoğan slams Macron over ‘Islamic terrorism’ expression

    Erdoğan slams Macron over ‘Islamic terrorism’ expression
Recommended
COP25 vital but time running out for more talks: Expert

COP25 vital but time running out for more talks: Expert
Israel green-lights US Embassy building in Jerusalem

Israel green-lights US Embassy building in Jerusalem
Police open criminal probe into New Zealand volcano deaths

Police open criminal probe into New Zealand volcano deaths 

Chile military plane disappears with 38 people on board

Chile military plane disappears with 38 people on board
France: Unions vote to extend strike amid deadlock

France: Unions vote to extend strike amid deadlock

Arms sales worldwide up 47 pct since 2002: Watchdog

Arms sales worldwide up 47 pct since 2002: Watchdog
WORLD COP25 vital but time running out for more talks: Expert

COP25 vital but time running out for more talks: Expert

As the last climate conference of 2019 after which many current climate plans expire, the COP25 talks bear critical importance in fighting against climate change, though more talks are needed, according to a climate advocate.

ECONOMY Russia, China aim for $200B bilateral trade turnover

Russia, China aim for $200B bilateral trade turnover

Two countries enjoy cooperation in energy sector, financial institutions and development of infrastructure

SPORTS Russia banned for 4 years from Olympics, 2022 World Cup

Russia banned for 4 years from Olympics, 2022 World Cup

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Dec. 9 handed a four-year ban to Russia for major sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 World Cup.