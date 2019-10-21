HDP mayors detained in anti-terror op

DİYARBAKIR

Former Diyarbakır Metropolitan Mayor Adnan Selçuk Mızraklı, Kayapınar district mayor Kezban Yılmaz and Bismil district mayor Orhan Ayaz, all from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) were detained as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation on Oct. 21.

The three mayors were accused of being member of a terrorist group and carrying out

terror propaganda.

In mid-August, mayors in Diyarbakır, Mardin and Van provinces were suspended over alleged terror links; they were all from the HDP, which Turkey’s government accuses of having links to the PKK terror group.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.