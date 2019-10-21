HDP mayors detained in anti-terror op

  • October 21 2019 17:01:00

HDP mayors detained in anti-terror op

DİYARBAKIR
HDP mayors detained in anti-terror op

Former Diyarbakır Metropolitan Mayor Adnan Selçuk Mızraklı, Kayapınar district mayor Kezban Yılmaz and Bismil district mayor Orhan Ayaz, all from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) were detained as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation on Oct. 21.

The three mayors were accused of being member of a terrorist group and carrying out
terror propaganda.

In mid-August, mayors in Diyarbakır, Mardin and Van provinces were suspended over alleged terror links; they were all from the HDP, which Turkey’s government accuses of having links to the PKK terror group.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to take necessary steps in Syria after meeting with Putin: Erdoğan

    Turkey to take necessary steps in Syria after meeting with Putin: Erdoğan

  2. Some 125 YPG vehicles leave planned safe zone

    Some 125 YPG vehicles leave planned safe zone

  3. World’s top 20 beautiful cities list has one Turkish metropolis

    World’s top 20 beautiful cities list has one Turkish metropolis

  4. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat

  5. Turkey is waiting for the other shoe to drop

    Turkey is waiting for the other shoe to drop
Recommended
Istanbul municipality challenges landmark tender

Istanbul municipality challenges landmark tender
Multinational project launched to assess pollution in Black Sea

Multinational project launched to assess pollution in Black Sea
Turkish man gets life sentence for murder of ex-wife

Turkish man gets life sentence for murder of ex-wife
Turkish agency supports farming projects in Montenegro

Turkish agency supports farming projects in Montenegro
Some 125 YPG vehicles leave planned safe zone

Some 125 YPG vehicles leave planned safe zone
Up to 200,000 euros involved per dog fight: Report

Up to 200,000 euros involved per dog fight: Report
WORLD Turkish woman reported missing in Los Angeles found safe and well, family confirms

Turkish woman reported missing in Los Angeles found safe and well, family confirms

Missing Turkish woman reported missing in Los Angeles found safe and well, her brother in Istanbul confirms
ECONOMY Istanbul home market sees $21 bln in sales in 2018

Istanbul home market sees $21 bln in sales in 2018

Some 234,055 houses were sold in Istanbul last year with a total transaction value of 120.6 billion Turkish Liras (around $20.7 billion), a report says
SPORTS Klopp criticises VAR after Liverpool draw at Man Utd

Klopp criticises VAR after Liverpool draw at Man Utd

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp criticises the video assistant referee (VAR) system after his team's 1-1 draw at Manchester United