Hazelnut exports up over 43% pct in 4 months

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's hazelnut exports rose 43.1 percent to reach 168,604 tons from September to December 2019, a regional trade union announced on Jan. 6.

The Black Sea Hazelnut and Products Exporters' Union reported that Turkey earned $1.09 billion from hazelnut exports during the first four months of the season, which starts in September and ends in August.

In the same period last year, revenues were $711.6 million.

With nearly 78 percent of total exports, the EU continued to be the top market for Turkey's hazelnut exports.

The union's figures said 35.6 percent of the country's hazelnut exports were processed products worth some $381.9 million, while the rest were raw hazelnuts.

Turkey is the largest hazelnut exporter globally.