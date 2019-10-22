Hakan Atilla to head Istanbul Stock Exchange

  • October 22 2019 10:41:26

Hakan Atilla to head Istanbul Stock Exchange

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Hakan Atilla to head Istanbul Stock Exchange

Turkey's stock exchange Borsa Istanbul has named Hakan Atilla its new managing director, according to a BIST statement on Oct. 21.      

Atilla, 49, served as deputy director-general at Turkish state lender Halkbank from 2011 to 2018.      

Marking the appointment on Twitter, Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak proclaimed that Atilla had "returned to his country and was reunited with his family after an unjust conviction."      

This July Atilla returned to Turkey after serving a U.S. prison sentence for violating American sanctions on Iran -- charges he maintained he was innocent of.      

Last October Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan blasted Atilla's conviction, calling it a "politically motivated” ruling with "no respect for the law."      

Atilla's predecessor at the BIST helm, Murat Çetinkaya, stepped down to become deputy governor of the Turkish Central Bank.     

Hakan Atilla,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to take necessary steps in Syria after meeting with Putin: Erdoğan

    Turkey to take necessary steps in Syria after meeting with Putin: Erdoğan

  2. Trump says 'plenty of Turks' died due to border conflicts

    Trump says 'plenty of Turks' died due to border conflicts

  3. Turkey's safe zone in Syria does not look like a temporary 'fix'

    Turkey's safe zone in Syria does not look like a temporary 'fix'

  4. World’s top 20 beautiful cities list has one Turkish metropolis

    World’s top 20 beautiful cities list has one Turkish metropolis

  5. Europe should be grateful to Turkish military: Presidential spokesperson

    Europe should be grateful to Turkish military: Presidential spokesperson
Recommended
Road, bridge tolls reap $255M

Road, bridge tolls reap $255M
Turkish Treasury borrows $760M through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $760M through auctions
Central government gross debt stock over $220B

Central government gross debt stock over $220B
Istanbul home market sees $21 bln in sales in 2018

Istanbul home market sees $21 bln in sales in 2018
Number of local millionaires rise by almost 30,000

Number of local millionaires rise by almost 30,000
Economists expect fall in interest rates

Economists expect fall in interest rates
WORLD Clashes erupt in Bolivia as Morales accused of election fraud

Clashes erupt in Bolivia as Morales accused of election fraud

Crowds burned offices of the electoral body in two cities in Bolivia as move to halt release of vote count results sparks anger
ECONOMY Road, bridge tolls reap $255M

Road, bridge tolls reap $255M

Turkey earned over 1.4 billion liras (some $255 million) in tolls in January-September, the Turkish Highways Directorate (KGM) announces
SPORTS Turkish weightlifter wins gold in youth championships

Turkish weightlifter wins gold in youth championships

Turkish weightlifter Muhammet Furkan Özbek won a gold medal in the 2019 European Junior & Under 23 Championships in Romania's capital, Bucharest, the Turkish Weightlifting Federation announced on Oct. 21.