Hagia Sophia visitors to reach three million threshold in 2019

  • October 22 2019 14:47:30

Hagia Sophia visitors to reach three million threshold in 2019

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency
Hagia Sophia visitors to reach three million threshold in 2019

The long queues in front of the ticket office of Hagia Sophia Museum in recent days have been drawing attention as a sign of skyrocketing tourism figures in Istanbul.

Some 1.8 million visitors entered the top tourist attraction of the metropolis and a UNESCO World Heritage site in the first half of this year [2019], according to official data.

Over the course of the last 12 years, the number of Hagia Sophia visitors neared 31 million with the annual record of 3,574,043 entries in 2014.

Yearly visitor figure of the former Orthodox Christian patriarchal cathedral and the grand mosque of the Ottomans was 2,226,159 in 2007. It exceeded the threshold of 3 million first time in 2014.

However, with rising security concerns caused by terrorist attacks, the number of foreigners visiting Hagia Sophia plunged to 1,436,577 in 2016.

With a fast recovery last year, more than 2.9 million people visited Istanbul’s most famous landmark.

It is expected that the total number of entries into Hagia Sophia will reach 3 million again at the end of this year - an expectation based on the queues stretching from its ticket office to the nearby Sultanahmet Square in front of the Blue Mosque, which is another jewel of Istanbul.

The first and only six-minaret mosque of Ottoman architecture, Sultanahmet Mosque, colloquially named after its blue-tinted tiles, was built across from Hagia Sophia in 1617, exactly 1080 years after the latter was opened for worship as a cathedral under the order of the Byzantine empire.

Hagia Sophia was converted to a mosque when the Ottomans conquered Istanbul in 1453. In the wake of the collapse of the Ottoman Empire in the beginning of the 20th century, it was converted to a museum by the newborn Turkish republic.

Hagia Sophia is also an important place in the arts world with its architecture, grandness, size and functions.

Then-leader of the Eastern Romans, Byzantine emperor Justinianos ordered the construction of a new basilica when the older one was burned down during a revolt in 532.

The current structure was constructed by Isidoros and Anthemios, who were renowned architects of their time, between 532 and 537.

The emperor had to use ready materials for fast progress, so he had material brought to Istanbul from temples; marble and stone quarries from across Anatolia. The material came from temples in Ephesus in İzmir, from Aspendos in Antalya and from Baalbek in Lebanon.

During the Ottoman rule, the Hagia Sophia was turned into a külliye, or social mosque complex, with the building of a religious college, a soup kitchen and even a primary school. One of the more noticeable additions to the Hagia Sophia during this period was the Sultan’s Lodge – a raised kiosk built in the 18th century allowing Ottoman sultans to pray in the mosque without being seen. The imams and muezzins of Hagia Sophia and the mudarrisa’s professor, who worked in madrasahs built at the command of Mehmed the Conqueror, were at the forefront in the Ottoman science hierarchy.

Meanwhile, Istanbul is expected to receive 15.5 million tourists by the end of 2019, according to Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) President Şekib Avdagiç.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Trump says 'plenty of Turks' died due to border conflicts

    Trump says 'plenty of Turks' died due to border conflicts

  2. Turkey to take necessary steps in Syria after meeting with Putin: Erdoğan

    Turkey to take necessary steps in Syria after meeting with Putin: Erdoğan

  3. Europe should be grateful to Turkish military: Presidential spokesperson

    Europe should be grateful to Turkish military: Presidential spokesperson

  4. Over 700 YPG terrorists have left planned safe zone, Erdoğan says ahead of Russia trip

    Over 700 YPG terrorists have left planned safe zone, Erdoğan says ahead of Russia trip

  5. World’s top 20 beautiful cities list has one Turkish metropolis

    World’s top 20 beautiful cities list has one Turkish metropolis
Recommended
Trustees appointed to four HDP municipalities in Turkey’s southeast

Trustees appointed to four HDP municipalities in Turkey’s southeast
Istanbul municipality challenges landmark tender

Istanbul municipality challenges landmark tender
Turkish man gets life sentence for murder of ex-wife

Turkish man gets life sentence for murder of ex-wife
Religious minorities gather to pray for soldiers

Religious minorities gather to pray for soldiers
Woman jailed for ‘hurting’ husband with purse

Woman jailed for ‘hurting’ husband with purse
High tsunami waves could hit Istanbul shores: Expert

High tsunami waves could hit Istanbul shores: Expert
WORLD Mass protests continue in Lebanon despite reform plan

Mass protests continue in Lebanon despite reform plan

Protesters took to the streets in Lebanon for a sixth day despite an economic reform plan announced by the government

ECONOMY Volkswagen not seeking alternatives to site in Turkey

Volkswagen not seeking alternatives to site in Turkey

German automotive giant Volkswagen is not actively looking for new locations as an alternative for the production plant in Turkey, a company spokeswoman said on Oct. 22.
SPORTS Turkish weightlifter wins gold in youth championships

Turkish weightlifter wins gold in youth championships

Turkish weightlifter Muhammet Furkan Özbek won a gold medal in the 2019 European Junior & Under 23 Championships in Romania's capital, Bucharest, the Turkish Weightlifting Federation announced on Oct. 21.