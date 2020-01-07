Haftar's forces say key coastal city captured

  • January 07 2020 11:06:48

Haftar's forces say key coastal city captured

BENGHAZI-The Associated Press
Haftars forces say key coastal city captured

Libya's east-based forces said they captured the strategic coastal city of Sirte on Jan. 6 from the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

The announcement comes amid a major offensive by the east-based forces to take Tripoli. The capital city is the seat of a rival Libyan government, which is supported by the United Nations.

Libya is currently governed by dueling authorities in the east and in Tripoli in the west, each relying on different militias.

Commander Khalifa Haftar declared a "final'' and decisive battle to take Tripoli last month. Fighting and shelling between the two sides has been raging there since April, with neither side making much progress.

Ahmed al-Mosmari, a spokesman for Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army, announced Sirte had been taken at a press conference in the eastern city of Benghazi.

Capturing Sirte would be a major win for Haftar's forces, should they maintain control of the city, which is about 230 miles (370 kilometers) east of Tripoli.

Some Sirte residents confirmed that the city was now under the control of LNA fighters. Ahmed Awas, 42, a petroleum engineer who lives in central Sirte, said the sounds of gunfire could be heard in his neighborhood Monday afternoon. He said advancing battalions included fighters from the area.

The latest push for Sirte was over in a matter of hours, according to al-Mosmari. He said that the city was taken on Jan. 6 in a "lightning" offensive.

Sirte was the hometown of former president Moammar Al-Gadhafi. He was killed in 2011 after an international military coalition helped Libyan rebels oust him from power.

After that, Sirte was controlled for a time by Islamist militants who pledged allegiance to the ISIL group, until being defeated in 2016.

Libya's east-based government is backed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia.

The GNA receives aid from Turkey, Qatar and Italy.

The fighting threatens to plunge oil-rich Libya into another bout of violence similar in scale to the 2011 conflict.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. France ‘hampers Eurosam missile system due to political reasons’

    France ‘hampers Eurosam missile system due to political reasons’

  2. Storm hits Istanbul, plane skids off airport runway

    Storm hits Istanbul, plane skids off airport runway

  3. Erdoğan hails Turkish intel’s global mission

    Erdoğan hails Turkish intel’s global mission

  4. Man almost drowned in Istanbul during Orthodox cross-throwing ceremony

    Man almost drowned in Istanbul during Orthodox cross-throwing ceremony

  5. Russian naval cruiser casts anchor in Bosphorus due to 'bad weather'

    Russian naval cruiser casts anchor in Bosphorus due to 'bad weather'
Recommended
NATO tells Iran to avoid further provocations

NATO tells Iran to avoid 'further provocations'

France enters crucial week of talks with unions on pensions

France enters crucial week of talks with unions on pensions
Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial
Australian crews race to contain blazes as damage bill soars

Australian crews race to contain blazes as damage bill soars
SpaceX launches 60 more satellites, trying to tone them down

SpaceX launches 60 more satellites, trying to tone them down
Pentagon says will not break law of war, despite Trump threat

Pentagon says will not break law of war, despite Trump threat
WORLD British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Greek Cyprus

British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Greek Cyprus

A British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation was given a suspended sentence by a court in Greek Cyprus on Jan. 7 in a case which has prompted a rare rebuke from Britain and protests from activists who say she did not get a fair trial.
ECONOMY Hazelnut exports up over 43% pct in 4 months

Hazelnut exports up over 43% pct in 4 months

Turkey's hazelnut exports rose 43.1 percent to reach 168,604 tons from September to December 2019, a regional trade union announced on Jan. 6.
SPORTS Bogdanovic, Jazz outlast Pelicans late: 128-126

Bogdanovic, Jazz outlast Pelicans late: 128-126

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 35 points, and the visiting Utah Jazz won their sixth straight game, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans, 128-126.