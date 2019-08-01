GSM giant Turkcell's revenues reach $2.14B in H1

  • August 01 2019 09:39:32

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish mobile network giant Turkcell's revenues totaled 11.86 billion Turkish liras ($2.14 billion) in the first half of 2019, the company announced on July 31.

Revenues rose 20.3% year-on-year in the first six months of this year, Turkcell said in a report.

Net profits of the GSM operator rose by 91.1% to stand at 1.75 billion Turkish liras ($316 million) in the same period, it added, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached 4.8 billion liras ($867 million).

The report indicated that Turkcell subscribers in Turkey, Northern Cyprus, Ukraine, Belarus, and Europe numbered at 48.2 million as of the end of June.

Meanwhile, another GSM giant in Turkey -- Türk Telekom -- posted revenues of 11.16 billion Turkish liras ($2 billion) in the year's first half.

Türk Telekom's net profit was 745 million liras ($134.7 million) in the same period, according to its balance sheet.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 5.55 in as of the end of the first half of 2019.

Turkey, Turkcell, mobile network, revenue

US court denies parole request for murderer of Turkish envoy

A U.S. court has denied a parole request of a Lebanese-Armenian convict who murdered a Turkish diplomat in the 1980s.
Turkey's manufacturing PMI at 46.7 points in July

Turkey's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector stood at 46.7 points in July, according to a monthly business survey released on Aug. 1.
Real Madrid v. Fenerbahçe: Goals galore in Munich

Turkey's Fenerbahçe have been beaten by Spanish football powerhouse Real Madrid 5-3 in July 31's third place playoff in the Audi Cup 2019 in Germany.