Greek anarchists attack Atatürk House in Thessaloniki

THESSALONIKI-Reuters

The Turkish Consulate building and the Atatürk House in Thessaloniki, Greece, were attacked by a group of demonstrators on Oct. 17.



Police in northern Greece have detained 12 people who evaded security and staged an unlawful protest against Turkey’s op in Syria at the birthplace of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of modern Turkey.

The demonstrators entered the grounds of the Atatürk House in the northern city of Thessaloniki on Oct. 17 and unfurled a banner before being detained by guards and police. The museum grounds are shared by the Turkish Consulate.

A Greek anarchist group claimed responsibility for the incident and posted a video of the unlawful protest online.

Turkish Foreign Ministry released a statement regarding the attempted act against the Atatürk House in Thessaloniki.

“The perpetrators were taken under control by the officers of the Consulate General in the courtyard of the Atatürk House and taken out by the Greek Police in custody, before having an opportunity to harm the members of the Consulate General or the Atatürk House, which carries a great sentimental value for the Turkish Nation," said in the statement.

The ministry's statement added that the 'anarchist group' was known to have ties with the YPG/PKK terrorist organization.

"Our expectations from the Greek authorities are to prevent such and similar attempts at their source, to take meticulous measures to protect our missions and their staff, and in any case, ensure that the perpetrators face justice and receive the punishment they deserve,” said in the statement.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria of the terrorist group PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the PYD/YPG.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.