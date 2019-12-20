Greek police use tear gas against protesting migrants on island

  • December 20 2019 17:15:32

Greek police use tear gas against protesting migrants on island

ATHENS-Agence France-Presse
Greek police use tear gas against protesting migrants on island

Police on the Greek island of Samos on Dec. 19 fired tear gas to disperse asylum-seekers protesting dismal conditions at their severely overcrowded camp, state agency ANA said.

The mainly African asylum-seekers blocked a road near the camp and threw stones at police, the agency said.

Samos is one of five Greek islands receiving a steady stream of asylum-seekers from neighboring Turkey under rapidly deteriorating conditions.

According to government figures, around 7,500 people are staying at the Samos camp, built to handle no more than 650. Most of them sleep in tents and shacks outside the facility.

The government has pledged to replace the camp with a larger one with a capacity of at least 5,000 people.

But local authorities resist the move, calling for the removal of most of the asylum-seekers instead.

Samos mayor Yiorgos Stantzos has threatened to resign unless plans for the new enlarged camp are scrapped. On Dec. 17, news website Samos24.gr filmed Stantzos shouting at migrants on the island’s main square. “Go, f… you, get out,” the mayor said, pushing one of them.

“They [occupy] our squares and our children have to leave... They should leave the island. There is no other solution,” Stantzos then told the reporter. He later claimed that a group of migrants had vandalized five cars.

Greece this year again became the main entry into Europe for migrants and refugees. The U.N. refugee agency recorded more than 55,000 arrivals by sea and more than 14,000 via the land border with Turkey.

Only a fraction are allowed passage to the Greek mainland while the rest spend months in the camps, waiting for their asylum applications to be processed.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ranks in top 10 among best countries for expats

    Turkey ranks in top 10 among best countries for expats

  2. Libya's internationally recognized gov't ratifies Turkey security deal

    Libya's internationally recognized gov't ratifies Turkey security deal

  3. Robin Hood of Istanbul shows his face again

    Robin Hood of Istanbul shows his face again

  4. Greeks debating Turkey

    Greeks debating Turkey

  5. CHP leader accuses the gov’t of ‘betraying’ Istanbul over canal project

    CHP leader accuses the gov’t of ‘betraying’ Istanbul over canal project
Recommended
More than 60 dead in latest Syria clashes: Monitor group

More than 60 dead in latest Syria clashes: Monitor group
Only political solution can solve Libyan crisis: UNSMIL

Only political solution can solve Libyan crisis: UNSMIL
Trump rails against delay in moving impeachment to Senate

Trump rails against delay in moving impeachment to Senate
Australian PM apologises for vacation as firefighters killed in huge blazes

Australian PM apologises for vacation as firefighters killed in huge blazes
Arab League condemns Brazil over Jerusalem move

Arab League condemns Brazil over Jerusalem move

Pakistan: Court declares Musharraf fugitive

Pakistan: Court declares Musharraf fugitive
WORLD Greek police use tear gas against protesting migrants on island

Greek police use tear gas against protesting migrants on island

Police on the Greek island of Samos on Dec. 19 fired tear gas to disperse asylum-seekers protesting dismal conditions at their severely overcrowded camp, state agency ANA said.
ECONOMY EBRD loans $100 mln in Turkish lira equivalent to Enerjisa

EBRD loans $100 mln in Turkish lira equivalent to Enerjisa

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) provided Turkey's electricity company Enerjisa Enerji with a financing package worth $100 million in Turkish lira equivalent, the bank announced late on Dec. 19.
SPORTS Wounded title hopefuls prepare for decisive derby

Wounded title hopefuls prepare for decisive derby

Two struggling title contenders of the Turkish Süper Lig will face off on the Anatolian side of Istanbul on Dec. 22, with both host Fenerbahçe and visitor Beşiktaş hoping to offset last week’s losses.