Greek parliament passes a controversial new asylum law

  • November 01 2019 17:06:00

Greek parliament passes a controversial new asylum law

ATHENS-Anadolu Agency
Greek parliament passes a controversial new asylum law

Migrants from Afghanistan wait to board a catamaran that will transfer them to the mainland, in Mytilene (Midilli) on the island of Lesbos, Greece. (Photo: Reuters)

The Greek parliament has passed a controversial new asylum law early on Nov. 1 aiming to control the number of migrants entering the country.

The bill aims to ease the pressure on the Eastern Aegean islands by speeding the procedures needed to return migrants to Turkey who do not meet the requirements to be granted asylum.

It was backed by ruling New Democracy MPs and the Movement of Change party.

Coalition of the Radical Left (SYRIZA), the Greek Communist Party (KKE), Greek Solution and Mera25 voted against the law.

The voting came after a tense debate between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras.

“The asylum law gives a clear message: Those who know they do not merit asylum but try to enter and stay in our country will no longer be tolerated,” Mitsotakis said.

The Greek premier has vowed to take a much stricter stance than the previous leftist SYRIZA government and has promised to deport around 10,000 migrants by the end of 2020.

The situation however on Greek hotspots is dramatic according to several human rights organizations.

Since the beginning of 2019, 53,462 asylum seekers have reached islands in the Aegean Sea from Turkey, compared to 42,010 during the same period in 2018, Human Rights Watch has said.

The situation on the Greek islands, where 34,400 women, men, and children are trapped in abysmal conditions, has reached a crisis point, the organization said.

Earlier, Dunja Mijatovic, commissioner for human rights at the Council of Europe, said on Oct. 31 after visiting camps on Lesvos and Samos islands that the situation was dramatically worsened and expressed her concern on the bill that it could lead to human rights abuses, describing the situation as "explosive".

Greece,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Safe zones in Syria most livable: Erdoğan

    Safe zones in Syria most livable: Erdoğan

  2. Van cats will show up on the catwalk

    Van cats will show up on the catwalk

  3. Turkey, Russia launch first patrols in northern Syria

    Turkey, Russia launch first patrols in northern Syria

  4. Trump impeachment effort passes first test in divided US Congress

    Trump impeachment effort passes first test in divided US Congress

  5. Turkey condemns controversial French bill

    Turkey condemns controversial French bill
Recommended
Lagarde takes over duties as European Central Bank head

Lagarde takes over duties as European Central Bank head
Israeli government deny involvement in alleged NSO cyber-hack

Israeli government deny involvement in alleged NSO cyber-hack
Bolivias president urges rival to accept poll results

Bolivia's president urges rival to accept poll results
Trump impeachment effort passes first test in divided US Congress

Trump impeachment effort passes first test in divided US Congress
ISIS names new leader and confirms Baghdadi’s death

ISIS names new leader and confirms Baghdadi’s death
Lebanons president calls for civil state

Lebanon's president calls for civil state
WORLD Greek parliament passes a controversial new asylum law

Greek parliament passes a controversial new asylum law

The Greek parliament passes a controversial new asylum law early aiming to control the number of migrants entering the country

ECONOMY Treasury unveils financing program for 2020

Treasury unveils financing program for 2020

The Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry unveils its financing program for 2020
SPORTS Beşiktaş wants to add to derby victory in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş wants to add to derby victory in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş aims for another victory on Nov. 2 in the Turkish Süper Lig at Antalyaspor, hoping to add to last week’s success against city rival Galatasaray.