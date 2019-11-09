Greek official blasted for remarks on Turks, migrants

  • November 09 2019 14:00:09

Greek official blasted for remarks on Turks, migrants

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Greek official blasted for remarks on Turks, migrants

A top Greek politician on Nov. 8 came under fire for comparing a Greek island favored as a destination by irregular migrants to a region of Greece with a large population of ethnic Turks dating back centuries.

Charalampos Athanasiou, the Greek Parliament’s second deputy speaker, said that the island of Lesbos is “in danger” of becoming a “new Rodopi,” referring to an area in Greece’s Western Thrace region, a region home to a local Muslim Turkish minority numbering around 150,000.

Athanasiou, a member of the ruling New Democracy Party and former justice, transparency and human rights minister, said that if the current situation continues, in 20 years one-third of the island's population will consist of Muslims.

Halit Habip Oglu, the head of a German-based NGO for Western Thracian Turks, "strongly condemned" Athanasiou’s remarks.

The remarks try to brand local Turks as a "threat" and "danger" to Greece, said Habip Oglu, head of the Federation of Western Thrace Turks in Europe (ABTTF), an NGO founded by Western Thracian Turks who migrated to Germany to work.

Greek politicians take every opportunity to target Western Thracian Turks, he added.

Turkey, Racism,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ranked 33rd among 190 countries

    Turkey ranked 33rd among 190 countries

  2. Turkish TV series are big hit in Pakistan

    Turkish TV series are big hit in Pakistan

  3. Turkey’s postponed social problems come to surface

    Turkey’s postponed social problems come to surface

  4. Turkish army will not leave Syria before others: Erdoğan

    Turkish army will not leave Syria before others: Erdoğan

  5. US says Syrian oil revenues going to YPG/PKK-led SDF

    US says Syrian oil revenues going to YPG/PKK-led SDF
Recommended
Russia, Turkey working to implement Sochi deal: Moscow

Russia, Turkey working to implement Sochi deal: Moscow
Syria talks to continue on Nov 25: UN envoy

Syria talks to continue on Nov 25: UN envoy
Turkey, Germany, France, UK to meet during NATO summit

Turkey, Germany, France, UK to meet during NATO summit
NATO will not accept moratorium on nukes: Russian FM

NATO will not accept moratorium on nukes: Russian FM
Turkey, Russia start third joint patrols in northern Syria

Turkey, Russia start third joint patrols in northern Syria
Merkel slams Macron for calling NATO brain dead

Merkel slams Macron for calling NATO 'brain dead'
WORLD Russia, Turkey working to implement Sochi deal: Moscow

Russia, Turkey working to implement Sochi deal: Moscow

Russia said on Nov. 8 that it was working "actively" with Turkey to implement a memorandum between the two countries on Syria. 
ECONOMY Turkish construction sector sees 2-month recovery

Turkish construction sector sees 2-month recovery

For the first time in two years, Turkey saw increasing dynamism in its construction sector for two months in a row, a report from the Turkish Ready Mixed Concrete Association (THBB) revealed on Nov. 8.  
SPORTS Galatasaray suffer dry spell in Europe

Galatasaray suffer dry spell in Europe

Turkish football powerhouse Galatasaray have been in trouble in their European campaign for at least a year, as their last UEFA Champions League win came way back in September 2018.