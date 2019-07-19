Greek Cyprus’s statements on east Med are attempt to stall: Minister of Energy

  • July 19 2019 00:05:00

Greek Cyprus’s statements on east Med are attempt to stall: Minister of Energy

ANKARA
Greek Cyprus’s statements on east Med are attempt to stall: Minister of Energy

Greek Cyprus is in a bid to “stall for time” by rejecting the Turkish Cyprus’s proposal for cooperation on the joint exploration and profit-sharing of hydrocarbon resources while suggesting cooperation with Turkey, Turkish energy minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

“We do not approve an offer that ignores the Turkish Cyprus. Greek Cypriots need to seriously evaluate the proposal for a cooperation committee. I think the statements of Greek Cypriot foreign minister is to stall for time,” Dönmez told reporters on July 18.

Greek Cyprus has been acting like they own the island. The most serious measure is Turkish Cyprus’s offer for a joint committee,” he added. He was referring to a recent statement by Greek Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides’ on suggesting cooperation with Turkey.

“Cooperation with Turkey will benefit all sides. The tension in the region must be decreased. We cannot change geography, but we have to find solutions to regional problems, with regional countries,” Christodoulides said on July 17, during his speech at a conference in Greece.

Dönmez also recalled the Annan Plan, a U.N. proposal for the reunification of Cyprus, was accepted by Turkish Cyprus, yet the Greek Cypriots did not reciprocate the move.

“If that plan was accepted then, maybe, we would not be witnessing such disputes today,” he added.

The sanction decisions by the European Union are “legally baseless,” according to Dönmez. “There were also some threats towards the drilling vessel crew, yet we see this as legally groundless.”

“Our work is ongoing. The [sanctions decision] did not cause any trouble. These actually aim at intimidation. We are aware of the fact that these have been done to halt the operations,” he added.

The Fatih drilling vessel has a one-month mission in the eastern Mediterranean, the minister conveyed, adding that Yavuz, the second vessel from Turkey, has recently reached its destination.

A seismic detection vessel, Oruç Reis, will set sail to the eastern Mediterranean, Dönmez added.
Dönmez also refuted claims by a Greek Cyprus newspaper, Phileleftheros, regarding alleged Turkish discovery of natural gas in the region.

“We think this can be provocation [for the EU sanctions decision].”

“It is early to say something without having reached the target. We will announce when we find it. Fatih still has three or four weeks of work,” he said, elaborating on the vessel’s drilling activities.

“It would be misleading to give figures in this very day,” he added, referring to possible hydrocarbon reserves that the vessels are seeking.

The minister also apprised that Turkish Petroleum has been conducting meetings with other companies concerning the drilling activities.

Turkey’s two drilling ships, Yavuz and Fatih, have recently been dispatched to the region with the support of the Turkish Navy. Turkey’s first seismic vessel, the Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa, bought from Norway in 2013, has been carrying out exploration in the Mediterranean since April 2017.

Following a decision by the European Council to impose sanctions on Ankara over it is drilling activities in the east Mediterranean, Ankara announced that Turkey will send a fourth ship to the eastern Mediterranean as part of its hydrocarbon drilling activities.

 

 

Turkey, Cyprus, Greek, Eastern Mediterranean, sanctions

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

    Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

  2. US releases former Turkish banking executive

    US releases former Turkish banking executive

  3. Turkish Cypriot FM suggests status change for ghost town Varosha

    Turkish Cypriot FM suggests status change for ghost town Varosha

  4. EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

    EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
US releases former Turkish banking executive

US releases former Turkish banking executive

Capacity of prisons to exceed 300,000

Capacity of prisons to exceed 300,000
New agency to move Turkey high up in tourism league: Minister

New agency to move Turkey high up in tourism league: Minister

20 Turkish Air Force officers detained over FETÖ links

20 Turkish Air Force officers detained over FETÖ links

Police receive 851 bomb calls in 2019

Police receive 851 bomb calls in 2019
Parliament supports government’s gas drilling activities in east Med Sea

Parliament supports government’s gas drilling activities in east Med Sea
Turkish military conducts airstrikes in northern Iraq

Turkish military conducts airstrikes in northern Iraq

WORLD EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

The European Commission on July 19 adopted a new set of assistance measures worth €1.41 billion (nearly $1.6 billion), ensuring EU support to refugees and host communities in Turkey.  
ECONOMY Turkeys net intl investment position improves in May

Turkey's net int'l investment position improves in May

Turkey's net international investment position (NIIP) posted better performance in May, up 12.2% versus the end of 2018, the country's Central Bank said on July 19.
SPORTS Galatasaray sign Fulham midfielder Seri

Galatasaray sign Fulham midfielder Seri

Turkey's Galatasaray signed Fulham's Ivorian midfielder Jean Michael Seri on loan late on July 18.