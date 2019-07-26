Greece offers Turkey 'olive branch': Greek FM

  • July 26 2019 09:32:00

Greece offers Turkey 'olive branch': Greek FM

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Greece offers Turkey olive branch: Greek FM

Greece has offered an olive branch to Turkey, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on July 25.

“Prime Minister [Kyriakos Mitsotakis] has offered an olive branch to Turkey. It is obviously according to the respect for international law and agreements,” Dendias told local TV channel SKAI.

He was referring to Mitsotakis' remarks at a General Assembly meeting last week, in which he said: “I call on [Turkish President Recep] Tayyip Erdoğan for a mutual approach in which we will take brave steps.”

Recalling that the two countries have deep-rooted ties, Dendias said Athens would meet Ankara in the current “international context”.

He noted that Greece's stance on the Cyprus issue is obvious and they have put it forward at the European Union (EU) level.

Dendias also said there are no meetings with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on the agenda “for now”.

Turkish-Greek ties have been at odds especially due to recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to resources in the area.

Since this spring, Ankara has sent two drilling vessels -- Fatih and most recently Yavuz -- to the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting the rights of Turkey and the TRNC over the resources of the region.

Athens and Greek Cypriots have opposed the move, threatening to arrest the ships' crews and enlisting EU leaders to join their criticism.

Turkey, Greece, EU, East Mediterranean

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greece offers Turkey 'olive branch': Greek FM

    Greece offers Turkey 'olive branch': Greek FM

  2. US wants Turkey not to activate S-400, says Pompeo

    US wants Turkey not to activate S-400, says Pompeo

  3. Erdoğan says Russia visa-free travel fruit of warm relations

    Erdoğan says Russia visa-free travel fruit of warm relations

  4. Turkey, US continue negotiations on Patriot sale amid S-400 rift

    Turkey, US continue negotiations on Patriot sale amid S-400 rift

  5. Top military brass assesses potential Turkish op into eastern Syria

    Top military brass assesses potential Turkish op into eastern Syria
Recommended
Business sectors disagree over length of Eid al-Adha holiday

Business sectors disagree over length of Eid al-Adha holiday
Prestigious university graduate among money counterfeiting gang

Prestigious university graduate among money counterfeiting gang
Countdown to Gastroenterology congress in Istanbul

Countdown to Gastroenterology congress in Istanbul

Turkey condoles with Tunisia over presidents death

Turkey condoles with Tunisia over president's death

Diplomat attack had no political motive: Belarusian FM

Diplomat attack had no political motive: Belarusian FM
Ankara, Moscow hold talks on S-400 production in Turkey

Ankara, Moscow hold talks on S-400 production in Turkey
Turkey, India are natural allies: AKP deputy

Turkey, India are 'natural' allies: AKP deputy
WORLD Tunisia prepares for presidents funeral, new elections

Tunisia prepares for president's funeral, new elections

Tunisia is inviting world leaders to attend the funeral for its president who died in office and preparing a new election to replace him.
ECONOMY Central Bank reserves reach $96.3B in June

Central Bank reserves reach $96.3B in June

The official reserves of the Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) totaled $96.3 billion as of the end of June, the bank reported on July 26.
SPORTS Skateboarders stoked to send sport to greater heights at Games

Skateboarders stoked to send sport to greater heights at Games

In exactly a year from July 26, skateboarding will make its Olympic bow at the Tokyo 2020 Games with top skaters hoping the global exposure will help take the sport to the next level of popularity.