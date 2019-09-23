Gov’t will eventually ‘have to’ go to early polls, main opposition CHP leader says

  • September 23 2019 13:20:53

Gov’t will eventually ‘have to’ go to early polls, main opposition CHP leader says

ANKARA
Gov’t will eventually ‘have to’ go to early polls, main opposition CHP leader says

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will have to call for early elections, “saying we cannot rule this country anymore,” main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has claimed.

“I have been stressing, since the local elections, that [the CHP] will not have an early election demand and that I do not find this right. We are still standing at the same point. An early election is not right,” said Kılıçdaroğlu in an interview with daily Cumhuriyet.

“However, when we assess the situation from the ruling party’s bloc, these people will eventually have to face that they cannot rule Turkey in many areas, especially the economy,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

“Thus, they will say ‘we cannot rule anymore, we have to go to early polls,” he claimed.

The CHP leader has previously made the same claim during a speech at the western province of Denizli, saying the government “is unable to overcome issues” regarding domestic and foreign policies and economic troubles.

“There is a political power that cannot overcome issues. The ruling party can mandatorily go to early elections, saying ‘I cannot rule this country anymore,’” Kılıçdaroğlu had said.

AKP spokesperson Ömer Çelik, on the other hand, refuted the claims.

“Early elections are not on our agenda. If a person is to bring this up as a political challenge, Kılıçdaroğlu is the last person to do this. He has been frequently exhibiting this rhetoric saying Turkey is not being run efficiently,” Çelik said.

“The government knows its agenda. Turkey is being ruled with tenacity with the leadership of our president,” he added.

Regarding the economic troubles, the CHP chief said the biggest problem is unemployment.

“The economy can contract or recess but, the most painful problem is unemployment. It is a total disaster. One out of every four young people is unemployed. The sociological facts [unemployment] data create is more troubling,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

The nation’s psychology is “messed up,” according to Kılıçdaroğlu.

“This is the point a country that is detached from production reaches,” he said, accusing the government of overlooking the issue.

“Because they do not have a problem such as unemployment,” he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish, US presidents discuss bilateral relations

    Turkish, US presidents discuss bilateral relations

  2. US Senator Graham says he is trying to get Turkey back in F-35 fold

    US Senator Graham says he is trying to get Turkey back in F-35 fold

  3. Turkey, Qatar discuss ways to enhance defense ties

    Turkey, Qatar discuss ways to enhance defense ties

  4. Gov’t vows to protect firms from Thomas Cook collapse

    Gov’t vows to protect firms from Thomas Cook collapse

  5. Gov’t will eventually ‘have to’ go to early polls, main opposition CHP leader says

    Gov’t will eventually ‘have to’ go to early polls, main opposition CHP leader says
Recommended
Ruling AKP shares new judicial reform package with opposition

Ruling AKP shares new judicial reform package with opposition
Turkish air forces fly over Syria in anti-ISIL campaign

Turkish air forces fly over Syria in anti-ISIL campaign
MHP leader Bahçeli discharged from hospital

MHP leader Bahçeli discharged from hospital
Antalya congress to bring together vets, cat lovers

Antalya congress to bring together vets, cat lovers
Fancy Women Bike Ride spreads to 85 cities, towns

Fancy Women Bike Ride spreads to 85 cities, towns
US Senator Graham says he is trying to get Turkey back in F-35 fold

US Senator Graham says he is trying to get Turkey back in F-35 fold
WORLD UN chief announces creation of Syria constitutional committee

UN chief announces creation of Syria constitutional committee

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Sept. 23 the formation of a body to write a new constitution for Syria following more than eight years of war devastated the country and its population.
ECONOMY Istanbul home to richest households

Istanbul home to richest households

Istanbul last year was the region with the highest annual average household disposable income with 34,912 Turkish Liras (around $6,100), data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) showed on Sept. 23.

SPORTS Turkey wins 4 medals in Chile karate tournament

Turkey wins 4 medals in Chile karate tournament

Turkey won three gold and one bronze medals on the last day of the world-class karate tournament in Chile's capital Santiago.