  • September 22 2019 15:29:00

ANKARA
Gov’t to introduce judicial reform document to opposition parties

The Turkish government is prepared to introduce the upcoming Judicial Reform Strategy Document to the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and opposition İYİ (Good) Party next week, after it was presented to the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Turkey is on course to implement the Judicial Reform Strategy Document, a plan unveiled on May 30 to improve the working of the nation’s judiciary.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) on Sept. 21 introduced the first package of the judicial reform document to the MHP.

It is expected to be presented to the CHP and İYİ Party on the week of Sept. 23.

“We want to carry out good works with the opposition. We are for the passage of the package with a joint consensus,” said Naci Bostancı, the AKP group leader.

The AKP’s preparations on the document are expected to be over by the end of September, according to Bostancı.

With the reform document, a draft bill, the ruling AKP is overseeing amendments in 15 legislations. The document will be presented to parliament on the week of Oct. 1, after its recess will be over.

If the parliamentary commission approves the draft bill, it will be submitted to the General Assembly on the second week of October.

The reform document will be presented in packages, as each package will focus on different legislations and regulations. It was prepared after long meetings and evaluations with NGOs, academics and the Union of Turkish Bar Associations.

Its main aim is to expedite judiciary processes.

The first package, which is expected to be introduced to the opposition parties this week, will include the quickening of penal lawsuits, expanding the context of reconciliation, introducing the accelerated procedure of trials, increasing the rights of lawyers and bringing an examination for lawyers.

The package will also include the usage of Audio and Visual Information System (SEGBİS) for administrative trial procedures. It will also pave the way for some citizens acquitted of charges to receive their passports. Their passports had been confiscated following the coup attempt of July 15, 2016.

Regulations to grant amnesty or remission to convicts did not take place in the first package of the judicial reform. Some amendments concerning probation are anticipated to be included in the second package.

MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli on Sept. 12 said that his party’s 49 deputies will present their preparations regarding a draft bill granting amnesty to convicts when the Judicial Reform Strategy Document sessions in parliament kick off.

