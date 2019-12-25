Gov’t set to ready bill for troop deployment in Libya: Sources

  • December 25 2019 15:00:06

ANKARA
The Turkish government is in the works to prepare a bill that will allow for troop deployment to Libya, and the parliament is expected to discuss the matter after its recess, according to state broadcaster Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT).

Citing anonymous sources, the TRT on Dec. 24 reported that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is working on a bill that will give the way for troop deployment in Libya.

The parliament is expected to discuss the bill after the first week of January 2020.

Preparation of such a bill was also discussed during the Central Executive Board (MYK) meeting of the AKP on Dec. 23, according to the sources.

After the cabinet meeting of Dec. 24, presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın also said the parliament is working on the preparation of such a bill yet did not disclose any details.

“It would not be right for me to say something about the context of the bill. It is under the authority of the parliament,” Kalın said.

On Dec. 21, the parliament ratified a motion on the approval of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on security and military cooperation with Libya.

It then kicked off its two-week-long recess on Dec. 21. The parliament is scheduled to reopen on Jan. 7.

The MoU on defense and security was signed on Nov. 27 between the senior government officials from two countries along with another deal on the delimitation of the maritime jurisdiction areas in the Mediterranean.

The agreement pledges a legal basis for substantial cooperation in the field of defense, and security including establishing defense offices in each other’s countries, training, allocating of air, ground and naval vehicles, holding joint exercises and intelligence.

The move has come as the Tobruk-based General Khalifa Haftar forces have intensified attacks against the United Nations-backed government in Tripoli under the leadership of Prime Minister Mustafa Fayez al-Sarraj.

Following the military cooperation deal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Ankara may consider sending troops to Libya if the U.N.-recognized Tripoli government made such a request.

