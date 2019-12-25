Government unveils major logistics plan

ANKARA

The government has unveiled a Logistics Master Plan, a long-term projection that includes more than $110 billion investments in transportation infrastructure.

The plan is prepared as a result of talks with all shareholders in a bid to turn Turkey into a logistics hub, said Transportation Minister Cahit Turan at a Dec. 25 ceremony at the main train station in Ankara.

“We have to build an exports-focused logistics infrastructure to support a $1 trillion exports goal,” he said.

Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank and Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan also attended the launch of the plan, which sets targets for 2023, 2035 and 2053.

Turkey wants to attract all possible trade routes, including the Chinese initiative of “One Belt, One Road,” which is also known as the modern Silk Road, Turhan said.

“It is estimated that China will pour $1.3 trillion into this project until 2027. As a bridge between Europe and China, we have a geographical advantage. We are in a position that can attract a wide majority of such investments,” he said.

“With the transit corridors passing through Turkey, we will offer our producers advantages that would increase exports.”

The current trade between Europe and China stands at $400 billion a year, the minister noted.

“We as Turkey aim to reach a trade volume of $100 billion with Far East as of 2034.”