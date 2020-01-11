Government falls in Tunisia after no-confidence vote

  • January 11 2020 13:03:40

Government falls in Tunisia after no-confidence vote

TUNIS-Anadolu Agency
Government falls in Tunisia after no-confidence vote

The government Tunisian Prime Minister-designate Habib Jemli fell on Jan. 10 after a no-confidence vote in parliament.

The Jemli government failed to get a vote of confidence from the Tunisian assembly, Rachid Ghannouchi, the parliament speaker announced following the vote.

The government managed just 72 votes with 134 deputies against, Parliament Speaker Rachid Ghannouchi announced after the session that lasted more than 10 hours.

Along with the Ennahda Party, other lawmakers announced support for the government, but opposition parties said they would not support.

According to the Constitution, if the government established by the first party fails to win a vote of confidence, the president appoints an independent person to form a new government.

Tunusia,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

    Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

  2. Istanbul Municipality holds workshop over Kanal Istanbul

    Istanbul Municipality holds workshop over Kanal Istanbul

  3. Haftar rejects call for Libyan cease-fire

    Haftar rejects call for Libyan cease-fire

  4. Turkey-Libya deals 'void': Egypt, France, Greece and Greek Cyprus

    Turkey-Libya deals 'void': Egypt, France, Greece and Greek Cyprus

  5. Ukrainian plane likely downed by Iran missile, Canada and Britain say

    Ukrainian plane likely downed by Iran missile, Canada and Britain say
Recommended
Pakistan mosque bombing kills 13 people

Pakistan mosque bombing kills 13 people
At least 12 dead in migrant boat sinking: Greek coastguard

At least 12 dead in migrant boat sinking: Greek coastguard
Turkish Cypriot leader meets UN special representative

Turkish Cypriot leader meets UN special representative
Some 20 Haftars forces killed in Libya

Some 20 Haftar's forces killed in Libya
US dismisses Iraq request to work on a troop withdrawal plan

US dismisses Iraq request to work on a troop withdrawal plan
Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies aged 79

Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies aged 79
WORLD Pakistan mosque bombing kills 13 people

Pakistan mosque bombing kills 13 people

A powerful explosion ripped through a mosque in southwest Pakistan during Friday evening prayers, killing a senior police officer and at least 11 others, police said.
WORLD Iraqi soldiers join Turkish exercises near shared border

Iraqi soldiers join Turkish exercises near shared border

Iraqi soldiers joined Turkish troops for military exercises in southeast Turkey near the border with Iraq on Sept. 26 as the two countries coordinate steps in response to the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum.
ECONOMY Turkey to offer subsidies to cruise ships to prop up tourism

Turkey to offer subsidies to cruise ships to prop up tourism

Turkey will offer subsidies to A-group tourism operators of cruise ships bringing foreign tourists into the country in a bid to bolster visitor numbers which have fallen sharply due to a series of bomb attacks of 2016.