Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader

ANKARA

Turkey should avoid an adventurous foreign policy, the Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader said on Oct. 15.



Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said that Ankara has taken all the world against it for not respecting Syria’s territorial integrity.

“An adventurous foreign policy should be avoided. We can see the outcomes of an adventures foreign policy with examples. Some 3,600,000 Syrians are in Turkey. We spent 40 million TL for them,” he said, speaking at CHP’S parliament group meeting.

“If I do not respect the territorial integrity of another government, I will make enemies. Today we have made all the world as our enemies,” Kılıçdaroğlu added.

He accused the government of supporting terrorist jihadist fighters in Syria. “The terrorists who were wounded were brought to Turkey in Syria for treatment secretly and they were sent to Syria.”

He criticized the government for vowing against U.S. President Donald Trump in rhetoric but making concessions last year by releasing U.S. citizen Pastor Andrew Brunson and returning him back to America “even without a court ruling.”

Turkey should avoid serving the interest of the big powers, he stated. “There is no leader that humiliates Turkey as much as Trump does,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.