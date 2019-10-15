Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader

  • October 15 2019 17:11:00

Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader

ANKARA
Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader

Turkey should avoid an adventurous foreign policy, the Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader said on Oct. 15.

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said that Ankara has taken all the world against it for not respecting Syria’s territorial integrity.

“An adventurous foreign policy should be avoided. We can see the outcomes of an adventures foreign policy with examples. Some 3,600,000 Syrians are in Turkey. We spent 40 million TL for them,” he said, speaking at CHP’S parliament group meeting.

“If I do not respect the territorial integrity of another government, I will make enemies. Today we have made all the world as our enemies,” Kılıçdaroğlu added.

He accused the government of supporting terrorist jihadist fighters in Syria. “The terrorists who were wounded were brought to Turkey in Syria for treatment secretly and they were sent to Syria.”

He criticized the government for vowing against U.S. President Donald Trump in rhetoric but making concessions last year by releasing U.S. citizen Pastor Andrew Brunson and returning him back to America “even without a court ruling.”

Turkey should avoid serving the interest of the big powers, he stated. “There is no leader that humiliates Turkey as much as Trump does,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

Opposition leader urges gov’t to contact Assad
Opposition leader urges gov’t to contact Assad

MOST POPULAR

  1. World's inaction prompted Syria move: Erdoğan

    World's inaction prompted Syria move: Erdoğan

  2. US imposes sanctions on Turkey over Syria operation

    US imposes sanctions on Turkey over Syria operation

  3. Turkey to initially resettle one million refugees to Syria: Erdoğan

    Turkey to initially resettle one million refugees to Syria: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey condemns EU Foreign Affairs Council decisions

    Turkey condemns EU Foreign Affairs Council decisions

  5. From Syria to Cyprus

    From Syria to Cyprus
Recommended
Opposition leader urges gov’t to contact Assad

Opposition leader urges gov’t to contact Assad
Turkey to initially resettle one million refugees to Syria: Erdoğan

Turkey to initially resettle one million refugees to Syria: Erdoğan
Operation to continue until terrorists are removed: Presidential communications director

Operation to continue until terrorists are removed: Presidential communications director
Turkish soldier killed by YPG in northern Syria

Turkish soldier killed by YPG in northern Syria
PKK targets civilian settlements in southeast Turkey

PKK targets civilian settlements in southeast Turkey
Students with mental disabilities campaign for access to higher education

Students with mental disabilities campaign for access to higher education
WORLD UNICEF: 1.3M South Sudanese children risk malnutrition

UNICEF: 1.3M South Sudanese children risk malnutrition

Some 1.3 million South Sudanese children under five years old are at risk of suffering from "acute malnutrition" in 2020, UNICEF warned

ECONOMY Turkish retail sales down in August

Turkish retail sales down in August

Turkey's calendar-adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices fell by 4.3% in August on a yearly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Oct. 15.
SPORTS England stars slam Bulgarian fans over racist acts

England stars slam Bulgarian fans over racist acts 

English national football team players slammed Bulgarian fans over their racist behavior during UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers game