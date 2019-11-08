Global demand for Turkish bonds triples issue size

  • November 08 2019 11:44:27

Global demand for Turkish bonds triples issue size

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Global demand for Turkish bonds triples issue size

International demand for a new Turkish bond issue more than tripled its actual size, said Turkey's Treasury and Finance Ministry on Nov. 8.

Nearly 200 investors demanded the bond issue, the ministry said in a statement.

Three international lenders -- Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and JP Morgan -- were authorized to issue the five-year, the U.S. dollar-denominated Turkish bonds on Nov. 6.

The total amount of demand for bonds was the highest level among bond issuances since April 2015, the statement noted.

The transaction was finalized with a nominal amount of $2.5 billion, according to the statement.

The bond has a coupon rate of 5.60 percent, and its yield rate for investors is 5.70 percent.

The largest national share of the bonds, 54 percent, was sold to investors from the U.K. The U.S. followed it with 31.5 percent, other European countries with 9.1 percent, and other regions with 5 percent.

With this transaction, the amount of financing that has been raised from international capital markets in 2019 has reached a total of $11.2 billion.

Berat Albayrak,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison in Greece

    Elected Muslim religious leader gets prison in Greece

  2. Turkey condemns UEFA for military salute probe in football

    Turkey condemns UEFA for military salute probe in football

  3. Turkish TV series are big hit in Pakistan

    Turkish TV series are big hit in Pakistan

  4. Al-Baghdadi’s wife reveals “inner workings” of terror group: Official

    Al-Baghdadi’s wife reveals “inner workings” of terror group: Official

  5. Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington on Nov. 13

    Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington on Nov. 13
Recommended
Gov’t plans low cost, long maturity housing loans

Gov’t plans low cost, long maturity housing loans
China kicks off work on 6G communication technology

China kicks off work on 6G communication technology
EU Council raises Turkeys GDP growth forecast for 2019

EU Council raises Turkey's GDP growth forecast for 2019
Domestic tourism spending on rise in Q2

Domestic tourism spending on rise in Q2
Toyota unveils $1.8 billion share buyback after strong second-quarter profits

Toyota unveils $1.8 billion share buyback after strong second-quarter profits
Lufthansa to cut more costs, as cabin crew start strike

Lufthansa to cut more costs, as cabin crew start strike
WORLD Merkel slams Macron for calling NATO brain dead

Merkel slams Macron for calling NATO 'brain dead'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel criticized French President Emmanuel Macron on Nov. 7 for calling NATO "brain dead", saying the Western military alliance was "indispensable" for European security.
ECONOMY Global demand for Turkish bonds triples issue size

Global demand for Turkish bonds triples issue size

International demand for a new Turkish bond issue more than tripled its actual size, said Turkey's Treasury and Finance Ministry.

SPORTS Anadolu Efes defeat Greeces Olympiacos

Anadolu Efes defeat Greece's Olympiacos

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes defeated Greece's Olympiacos Piraeus in a seventh round match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague