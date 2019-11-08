Global demand for Turkish bonds triples issue size

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

International demand for a new Turkish bond issue more than tripled its actual size, said Turkey's Treasury and Finance Ministry on Nov. 8.

Nearly 200 investors demanded the bond issue, the ministry said in a statement.

Three international lenders -- Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and JP Morgan -- were authorized to issue the five-year, the U.S. dollar-denominated Turkish bonds on Nov. 6.

The total amount of demand for bonds was the highest level among bond issuances since April 2015, the statement noted.

The transaction was finalized with a nominal amount of $2.5 billion, according to the statement.

The bond has a coupon rate of 5.60 percent, and its yield rate for investors is 5.70 percent.

The largest national share of the bonds, 54 percent, was sold to investors from the U.K. The U.S. followed it with 31.5 percent, other European countries with 9.1 percent, and other regions with 5 percent.

With this transaction, the amount of financing that has been raised from international capital markets in 2019 has reached a total of $11.2 billion.