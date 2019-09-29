Global climate strike gathers 7.6M people

  • September 29 2019 15:10:00

Global climate strike gathers 7.6M people

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Global climate strike gathers 7.6M people

Millions of students, workers and scientists came together at the global climate strikes last week.

Over 7.6 million people held demonstrations on streets and squares -- almost equal to the 2003 anti-Iraq war protest, making it one of the biggest global demonstration in the history of protests, the 350 Movement said.

"More than 6,100 events were held in 185 countries, with the support of 73 Trade Unions, 820 civil society organizations, 3,000 companies and 8,500 websites," the climate action group said in a statement.

Celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Chris Hemsworth supported the strike on social media.

Italy, Germany, Canada, the U.S., and Spain were the five countries where most people attended the global climate strike, the statement added.

"While young climate activists were giving powerful speeches to the authorities, only a few meters away major multinational oil company CEOs were meeting with government representatives and diplomats in another lobbying effort to shape and influence climate policy," the movement said, referring to meetings on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session in New York.

It stressed the importance of meeting the Paris Agreement goals and cutting global emissions of greenhouse gases while criticizing big fossil fuel companies.

"While the planet heats up and entire communities lose their lives and livelihoods, the big fossil fuel companies keep profiting from coal, oil and gas," the statement concluded.

climate change, Greta Thunberg,

MOST POPULAR

  1. TCG Kınalıada to join Turkish Navy

    TCG Kınalıada to join Turkish Navy

  2. Over 2,600 foreign investors naturalized in Turkey

    Over 2,600 foreign investors naturalized in Turkey

  3. Heavy rains cause flash floods in Northeastern Turkey

    Heavy rains cause flash floods in Northeastern Turkey

  4. Main opposition CHP holds Syria conference

    Main opposition CHP holds Syria conference

  5. Merkel ally to visit Turkey to discuss EU refugee deal

    Merkel ally to visit Turkey to discuss EU refugee deal
Recommended
One year on, Saudi struggles to turn page on Khashoggi murder

One year on, Saudi struggles to turn page on Khashoggi murder
British PM Johnson vows to stay put to hit Oct 31 Brexit deadline

British PM Johnson vows to stay put to hit Oct 31 Brexit deadline
Ukraine concerned as US envoy named in Trump scandal quits

Ukraine concerned as US envoy named in Trump scandal quits

Hong Kong protesters march in defiance ahead of National Day

Hong Kong protesters march in defiance ahead of National Day
EU should give Turkey extra financial aid, says Luxembourg FM

EU should give Turkey extra financial aid, says Luxembourg FM
Thunberg hits back at critics, addresses Montreal rally

Thunberg hits back at critics, addresses Montreal rally

WORLD One year on, Saudi struggles to turn page on Khashoggi murder

One year on, Saudi struggles to turn page on Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia is attempting a comeback on the global stage one year after journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, but the crisis has weakened it and undermined its de facto leader’s ambitious reforms, analysts say.
ECONOMY Turkish exporters want to get top spot in Russian fruits market

Turkish exporters want to get top spot in Russian fruits market

Turkish fresh fruit and vegetable exporters want to again be Russia’s top supplier as the relations between the two countries normalizes.
SPORTS First Turkish winner in World Superbike history

First Turkish winner in World Superbike history

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu on Sept. 28 became the first-ever Turkish winner of the World Superbike Championship after stunning series leader Jonathan Rea by overtaking him in the final lap. 