Getty Center museum a 'beautiful fortress' against Los Angeles fires      

  • October 31 2019 15:11:19

Getty Center museum a 'beautiful fortress' against Los Angeles fires      

LOS ANGELES - AFP
Getty Center museum a beautiful fortress against Los Angeles fires

Nestled in the mountains above Los Angeles, the Getty Center is located in an area prone to wildfires but museum officials say its priceless collection is safe within the walls of a fireproof "beautiful fortress."

On Oct. 28 morning, security guards listened in to alarming calls between firefighters. A fire had broken out extremely close to the building.

The "Getty Fire" grew quickly within a few hours, forcing stars such as LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger to evacuate their homes in nearby, exclusive residential areas.

Despite the flames, which spread over 300 hectares, and the smoke, authorities said they never considered moving any of the 125,000 artworks and 1.4 million documents that comprise the museum's unique collection.

"Our art is incredibly secure," communications vice-president Lisa Lapin said. "The Getty was constructed to house valuable art and keep it very safe from fires, from earthquakes, from any type of damage."

"We are really built like a beautiful fortress and everything inside is quite safe," she added.

Architect Richard Meier built the center two decades ago, at a cost of $1 billion. As well as the museum, it houses a research hub and a foundation with around 1,000 employees.

The building is constructed of fire-resistant travertine stone, as well as cement and steel. Its roofs are covered with crushed stone to prevent embers igniting, and even in the gardens, resilient plants were chosen.

Inside, the galleries can be separated off with a vault-like double door that is practically impenetrable.

With the Getty empty at dawn on Oct. 28, protection measures kicked in with the activation of the center's irrigation system, drawing on a million-gallon water tank.

The building's ventilation system switched to an internal recycling system, similar to those found in cars, preventing smoke from entering rooms from the outside.

The Getty is currently hosting a special exhibition of works by Edouard Manet.

Lapin said some art owners had contacted the museum expressing concern about the fire, but were quickly informed about the building's fireproof structure, made up of 300,000 travertine blocks and 12,500 tons of steel bars.

Getty Museum,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey condemns controversial French bill

    Turkey condemns controversial French bill

  2. Van cats will show up on the catwalk

    Van cats will show up on the catwalk

  3. Turkish operation meant to halt terrorist state: Erdoğan

    Turkish operation meant to halt terrorist state: Erdoğan

  4. US sanctions, glue for cracks in Turkish society

    US sanctions, glue for cracks in Turkish society

  5. Turkish defense head inspects troops along Syria border

    Turkish defense head inspects troops along Syria border
Recommended
‘Dance Trio’ by Istanbul State Opera Ballet

‘Dance Trio’ by Istanbul State Opera Ballet
Small screen holds big appeal for Hollywood A-listers

Small screen holds big appeal for Hollywood A-listers
Ancient temple found in Mardin

Ancient temple found in Mardin
Kayseri Museum moves to historic castle

Kayseri Museum moves to historic castle
Sümela Monastery visited by thousands in four months

Sümela Monastery visited by thousands in four months
Forbes travel writer pens Turkey’s tourism heaven Bozcaada

Forbes travel writer pens Turkey’s tourism heaven Bozcaada
WORLD Syrian Constitutional Committee kicks off second day of works

Syrian Constitutional Committee kicks off second day of works

The Syrian Constitutional Committee -- made up of members of the opposition, civil society, and regime -- began its second day of work on Oct. 31 in Geneva with talks on a constitutional roadmap.
ECONOMY Central Bank lowers Turkey year-end inflation forecast

Central Bank lowers Turkey year-end inflation forecast

Turkey’s Central Bank on Oct. 31 cut the year-end inflation projection for 2019.
SPORTS Currys broken hand doubles Warriors loss misery

Curry's broken hand doubles Warriors' loss misery

Stephen Curry suffers broken hand as shell-shocked Golden State Warriors' woes mount