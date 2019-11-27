Germany's Merkel says Turkey important for NATO

BERLIN-Anadolu Agency

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Nov. 27 highlighted Turkey's geostrategic importance for NATO and called for greater unity and coordination among the allies.

Addressing lawmakers at the Bundestag during a debate on budget, Merkel dismissed calls by several opposition lawmakers to expel Turkey from the NATO alliance, due to its unilateral military action against terrorist groups in northeastern Syria.

“Turkey should remain a NATO member, and we should also work to ensure this. Turkey's membership is of strategic importance for NATO,” she stressed, adding that the allies were discussing their differences in relevant bodies of NATO.

Merkel's remarks came ahead of the crunch summit of NATO leaders in London slated for Dec. 3-4.