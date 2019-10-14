Germany urges dialogue with Turkey despite differences

  • October 14 2019 17:02:00

Germany urges dialogue with Turkey despite differences

BERLIN-Anadolu Agency
Germany urges dialogue with Turkey despite differences

Germany on Oct. 14 urged continued dialogue with Turkey despite big differences on Turkey’s ongoing Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman acknowledged Turkey’s "legitimate security interests" in the region.

"Turkey is severely threatened, again and again by terrorism," Steffen Seibert said, but added that the German government was not convinced yet that the military intervention was in full conformity with international law.

Seibert urged for an end to the military operation, expressing worries over humanitarian crisis and instability in the region.

"Despite our clear differences with Turkey on this difficult issue, it is in our interest to continue our dialogue," he stressed, amid calls by opposition parties to the government to sharpen its tone towards Ankara.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to secure its borders by eliminating terrorist groups there, to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear northern Syria east of the Euphrates of the terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the PYD/YPG.,

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border. Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to implement its decision on Manbij: Erdoğan

    Turkey to implement its decision on Manbij: Erdoğan

  2. Turkish drones hit YPG ammunition truck

    Turkish drones hit YPG ammunition truck

  3. Syria op enters sixth day as Turkish forces take control of strategic M4 highway

    Syria op enters sixth day as Turkish forces take control of strategic M4 highway

  4. Turkey expects Turkish Cypriot aid in anti-terror fight

    Turkey expects Turkish Cypriot aid in anti-terror fight

  5. Turkey’s VP condemns Turkish Cypriot leader over Syria op

    Turkey’s VP condemns Turkish Cypriot leader over Syria op
Recommended
Catalan leaders get 13 years in jail for sedition

Catalan leaders get 13 years in jail for sedition
Tunisia polls suggest conservative professor wins election

Tunisia polls suggest conservative professor wins election
Israel police arrest Jerusalem governor

Israel police arrest Jerusalem governor

Ecuador govt, indigenous strike deal to end protests

Ecuador gov't, indigenous strike deal to end protests
US withdraws forces from observation post in Syria

US withdraws forces from observation post in Syria
Trump says he hopes YPG abandons fighting Turkey

Trump says he hopes YPG abandons fighting Turkey
WORLD Germany urges dialogue with Turkey despite differences

Germany urges dialogue with Turkey despite differences

Germany on Oct. 14 urged continued dialogue with Turkey despite big differences on Turkey’s ongoing Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.
ECONOMY Banks to restructure large firms’ debts

Banks to restructure large firms’ debts

Turkey’s Banking Association (TBB) has announced that it would launch a restructuring program for companies with more than 25 million Turkish Liras ($4.23 million) debt to banks.
SPORTS Daniil Medvedev: Rise and rise of a ‘smart’ tennis star

Daniil Medvedev: Rise and rise of a ‘smart’ tennis star

Novak Djokovic calls him a “very complete” player and Alexander Zverev says he has a unique style that makes him the best in men’s tennis on current, breathtaking form.