Germany to employ Turkish care workers for its elderly

  • August 01 2019 13:25:00

Germany to employ Turkish care workers for its elderly

Ali Varlı – BERLIN
Germany to employ Turkish care workers for its elderly

The Arbeiterwohlfarht (AWO), or Workers Welfare Institution, a service organization dedicated to promoting worker welfare in Germany, will hold job interviews with Turkish care workers in Istanbul starting this month to care for the country’s aging population.

The move came after Germany passed a law opening the doors for qualified elders care workers from abroad. Despite the law taking effect Jan. 1, 2020, the AWO decided to take action earlier and announced that through a cooperation with a consultant company will start to conduct interviews with candidates starting this month.

A consultant working at the company PKS told daily Hürriyet that the candidates needed to have at least two years of experience and also be a graduate of a university.

 “To recruit workers from Turkey to Germany, we are cooperating with Sağlık-Sen [the Trade Union of Health Sector Workers of Turkey]. Those to be hired will work [around] Oldenburg city,” said Gül Keskinler.

“Labor contracts will be signed with candidates to be hired. Then a German course free of charge will be provided in Istanbulö and Germany’s system will be explained. We have conducted our meetings with Germany’s Istanbul Consulate. They will provide convenience for the visa. Also during the time period that they [future employees] are given a [German] course, they will do an internship for two weeks in Oldenburg city,” Kesinler said.

Kesinler also said that German society is aging and the number of those requiring care is on the increase.

“To close the gap [for the needed health care personnel], it [Germany] needs to hire 260,000 people from abroad every year for the next 40 years,” she said.

Two executives from the AWO said that a labor contract of three years will be initially signed with the potential employees, although their wish is that the health care workers work in Germany for a longer period of time.

“Initially the salary will be 2,000-2,500 euros. Later, it will rise up to 3,000 euros. With overtime hours, the salary will increase. The annual leave will be 30-36 days, excluding the weekends. The job conditions will be in line with the previously signed collective contracts,” said Lars Bonk.

Germany, Turks, daily, care

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan holds talks with Saudi King, UK PM Johnson over phone

    Erdoğan holds talks with Saudi King, UK PM Johnson over phone

  2. UK on alert due to Turkish bee

    UK on alert due to Turkish bee

  3. Azerbaijan invites Turkey to join search for army plane

    Azerbaijan invites Turkey to join search for army plane

  4. Germany to employ Turkish care workers for its elderly

    Germany to employ Turkish care workers for its elderly

  5. Turkey must take steps for its national security: CHP leader

    Turkey must take steps for its national security: CHP leader
Recommended
US court denies parole request for murderer of Turkish envoy

US court denies parole request for murderer of Turkish envoy

Trump, Putin discuss Russian wildfires: White House

Trump, Putin discuss Russian wildfires: White House
US believes Osama bin Ladens son Hamza is dead: Official

US believes Osama bin Laden's son Hamza is dead: Official
US puts sanctions on Iranian foreign minister Zarif

US puts sanctions on Iranian foreign minister Zarif
Blimp over Greek island of Samos to monitor illegal crossings from Turkey

Blimp over Greek island of Samos to monitor illegal crossings from Turkey
Democratic debate features Warren, Sanders in progressive showdown

Democratic debate features Warren, Sanders in progressive showdown
WORLD US court denies parole request for murderer of Turkish envoy

US court denies parole request for murderer of Turkish envoy

A U.S. court has denied a parole request of a Lebanese-Armenian convict who murdered a Turkish diplomat in the 1980s.
ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing PMI at 46.7 points in July

Turkey's manufacturing PMI at 46.7 points in July

Turkey's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector stood at 46.7 points in July, according to a monthly business survey released on Aug. 1.
SPORTS Real Madrid v. Fenerbahçe: Goals galore in Munich

Real Madrid v. Fenerbahçe: Goals galore in Munich

Turkey's Fenerbahçe have been beaten by Spanish football powerhouse Real Madrid 5-3 in July 31's third place playoff in the Audi Cup 2019 in Germany.