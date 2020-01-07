Germany to cut troop numbers in Iraq; UK reduces staff at Baghdad, Tehran embassies

  • January 07 2020 10:32:00

Germany to cut troop numbers in Iraq; UK reduces staff at Baghdad, Tehran embassies

BERLIN-Reuters
Germany to cut troop numbers in Iraq; UK reduces staff at Baghdad, Tehran embassies

Germany is moving some of its military personnel from Iraq to neighboring countries over security concerns, the government told lawmakers, days after the killing of a top Iranian military commander in a U.S. drone strike.

About 30 of the 120 German soldiers in Iraq who mainly train Iraqi security forces will be redeployed to Jordan and Kuwait, the government told parliament in a letter on Jan. 6.

Iraq's parliament called on Sunday for the United States and other foreign troops to leave after Iran's most prominent general, Qassem Soleimani, was killed on Jan. 3 in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at a Baghdad airport.

The drawdown of German troops was ordered by the U.S.-led joint command for fighting ISIL, the German government said. This would apply mainly to troops in Baghdad and Taji, a city just north of the Iraqi capital where close to 30 German troops are deployed.

Out of the 120 German soldiers, about 90 are stationed in the Kurdish area in the north of the country.

The German government said the forces could be moved back to Iraq if their training mission resumes.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told public broadcaster ZDF he was concerned about a possible resurgence of ISIL should foreign troops leave Iraq quickly. "Nobody really wants that," he said.

UK reduces staff at embassies

Britain has reduced staff at its embassies in Iran and Iraq to a minimum level following the U.S. killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, Sky News reported on Jan. 6, citing diplomatic sources.

The withdrawal of the diplomats is a precautionary step rather than based on specific intelligence of a threat, according to the report. 

Ambassadors Rob Macaire in Tehran and Stephen Hickey in Baghdad will remain in place, Sky News said.

The Foreign Office said its embassies in Baghdad and Tehran remained open but declined to comment on operational detail.

"The safety and security of our staff is of paramount importance and we keep our security posture under regular review," a spokesman said.

U.K.,

MOST POPULAR

  1. France ‘hampers Eurosam missile system due to political reasons’

    France ‘hampers Eurosam missile system due to political reasons’

  2. Storm hits Istanbul, plane skids off airport runway

    Storm hits Istanbul, plane skids off airport runway

  3. Erdoğan hails Turkish intel’s global mission

    Erdoğan hails Turkish intel’s global mission

  4. Man almost drowned in Istanbul during Orthodox cross-throwing ceremony

    Man almost drowned in Istanbul during Orthodox cross-throwing ceremony

  5. Russian naval cruiser casts anchor in Bosphorus due to 'bad weather'

    Russian naval cruiser casts anchor in Bosphorus due to 'bad weather'
Recommended
NATO tells Iran to avoid further provocations

NATO tells Iran to avoid 'further provocations'

France enters crucial week of talks with unions on pensions

France enters crucial week of talks with unions on pensions
Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial
Haftars forces say key coastal city captured

Haftar's forces say key coastal city captured
Australian crews race to contain blazes as damage bill soars

Australian crews race to contain blazes as damage bill soars
SpaceX launches 60 more satellites, trying to tone them down

SpaceX launches 60 more satellites, trying to tone them down
Pentagon says will not break law of war, despite Trump threat

Pentagon says will not break law of war, despite Trump threat
WORLD British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Greek Cyprus

British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Greek Cyprus

A British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation was given a suspended sentence by a court in Greek Cyprus on Jan. 7 in a case which has prompted a rare rebuke from Britain and protests from activists who say she did not get a fair trial.
ECONOMY Hazelnut exports up over 43% pct in 4 months

Hazelnut exports up over 43% pct in 4 months

Turkey's hazelnut exports rose 43.1 percent to reach 168,604 tons from September to December 2019, a regional trade union announced on Jan. 6.
SPORTS Bogdanovic, Jazz outlast Pelicans late: 128-126

Bogdanovic, Jazz outlast Pelicans late: 128-126

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 35 points, and the visiting Utah Jazz won their sixth straight game, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans, 128-126.