German archaeologist donates replica of ancient ship to Turkey

ANTALYA

The German archaeologist Dominique Goerlitz has donated a self-made reed ship to Turkey for it to be permanently displayed in the ancient city of Patara in the southern province of Antalya’s Kaş district.

The unique design of the ship named “Abora-IV” is inspired by old Egyptian paintings and constructed using only totora reed and wood.

The ancient city of Patara was a hub for Egyptian traders in ancient times and is believed to have anchored such reed boats.

The project aims to show how Egyptian sailors in those times reached the Black Sea ports on small hand-made vessels.

The 14-meter-long ship was built in Varna, Bulgaria with reeds brought from Bolivia.

It set sail from the Port of Varna on Aug. 1 and reached Turkey’s northwestern coast of Çanakkale passing through the Bosphorus. This was its first voyage to Turkey.

Goerlitz, also the captain of the ship, visited the Çanakkale 18 Mart University for a symposium.

He offered the ship to Turkish authorities as a gift following the completion of its Mediterranean tour.

Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry accepted the generous offer.

The Abora-IV was welcomed with a ceremony at the Port of Kaş in Antalya on Sept. 19 evening.

The exhibition is an initiative of Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister and Director for EU Affairs Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı.