Gamers risking their healths in bid to be eSports millionaires

  • August 21 2019 16:52:55

Gamers risking their healths in bid to be eSports millionaires

SHANGHAI-Agence France-Presse
Gamers risking their healths in bid to be eSports millionaires

A record $33.5 million is up for grabs but professional eSports players like those competing in The International in Shanghai this week pay a physical price with deteriorating eyesight, digestive problems and wrist and hand damage.

At first, Evgenii “Blizzy” Ri looks perplexed at the notion: “It’s impossible, how can you get injuries when you play games?”

Then the 24-year-old from Kyrgyzstan discloses that a doctor urged him to take six months off to give his failing vision a badly needed rest.

Ri plays for Natus Vincere, or NAVI, and this week is competing in The International, a world championship said to have the biggest prize pool in the history of eSports.

NAVI and 17 other teams will play the multiplayer battle game Dota 2 in front of thousands of fans at a major indoor stadium while hundreds of thousands more will watch online.

If NAVI triumphs on Aug. 25, Ri and his teammates will become instant millionaires, but success could come at a price.

“I didn’t worry before but now I feel like my eyes are really... I can’t see so much,” said Ri, who practices up to 12 hours a day.

“Ten years I’ve been playing computers so they are a bit... I’ve just got bad vision.”

Ri has been told to wear glasses but he does not find them comfortable and said that his deteriorating eyesight does not hinder his performance because the screen is up close.

A doctor recommended simple eye exercises, moving them up and down, left and right, but he admits that he does not do them.

“Actually he also told me not to play the computer for six months to get back my vision, but I didn’t listen.

“I need to play.”

According to several players in Shanghai, the most common health complaint for pro gamers is Carpal Tunnel syndrome.

Not unique to gamers, it happens through repetitive  hand and wrist motions and is characterized by numbness, burning and tingling of  the thumb, index, middle and ring fingers. In severe cases surgery is required.

Some gamers talked about wrist injuries so severe they had to quit and lower back problems related to sitting for too long, day after day.

“I used to play and I had some arm and wrist problems so now I coach instead of playing because I can’t take the strain,” said Kurtis “Aui_2000” Ling, of the Newbee team.

Another hazard of eSports, a fast-growing but little-understood sport, is the mental toll, particularly with life-changing sums of money on the table.

With many players so young (most are in their 20s but there is a 17 year old at The International) some struggle in the hyper-competitive environment.

“I just sometimes feel that my body is so sore,” said Ryan “Raging Potato” Jay Qui of the Mineski team, who nevertheless says that his vision is still “20/20.”

“Most of the obstacles in this kind of environment is the mentality,” said the Filipino, adding that Mineski has a “psych adviser” who helps prop up the players.

While the money at the top of eSports is soaring, in other respects gaming remains well behind many other professional sports.

Newbee coach Ling said that eSports is only now starting to appreciate the need for physiotherapists and other staff specializing in physical and mental well-being, though most teams have no such back-up. Cost is the major reason.

Roman Dvoryankin, general manager of Virtus.pro, said many gamers have scant appreciation of how important it is to eat well, exercise and sit properly when playing.

“All the pro teams are trying to educate the players to take breaks, do some exercise, stretch properly,” he said.

“It’s changing now, but what we face is that we get a player and realize that his digestive system is just not working properly and they have stomach problems,” added Dvoryankin.

“We do it, but it can be hard to change their daily habits.”

video games, eSports, health issues

MOST POPULAR

  1. Eight construction sites sealed in Bodrum

    Eight construction sites sealed in Bodrum

  2. Operation Kıran to clear PKK from SE Turkey: Gendarmerie chief

    Operation Kıran to clear PKK from SE Turkey: Gendarmerie chief

  3. US meets with far-left terror group in Syria: Interior minister

    US meets with far-left terror group in Syria: Interior minister

  4. Turkish president, German chancellor speak on phone

    Turkish president, German chancellor speak on phone

  5. Municipality warns against flash floods in Istanbul

    Municipality warns against flash floods in Istanbul
Recommended
Fenerbahçe trounce Gazişehir Gaziantep 5-0

Fenerbahçe trounce Gazişehir Gaziantep 5-0
Trabzonspor draw with Kasımpaşa 1-1 in Turkish league

Trabzonspor draw with Kasımpaşa 1-1 in Turkish league
Turkeys Tan, Bakır win bronze in world wrestling

Turkey's Tan, Bakır win bronze in world wrestling
Sivasspor goalkeeper faints during Beşiktaş match

Sivasspor goalkeeper faints during Beşiktaş match
Denizlispor beat Galatasaray in opening match

Denizlispor beat Galatasaray in opening match

Turkish Süper Lig starts on Aug 16

Turkish Süper Lig starts on Aug 16
WORLD Maduro says there has been contact with US officials for months

Maduro says there has been contact with US officials 'for months'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Aug. 20 he had authorized contact with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump "for months," in an effort to repair relations with Washington.
ECONOMY Tourists’ shopping in Turkey up 70% in first 7 months

Tourists’ shopping in Turkey up 70% in first 7 months

Tourists visiting Turkey made more shopping in the first seven months of 2019, compared to the same period last year, according to a shopping tax refund firm’s Turkey branch.
SPORTS Gamers risking their healths in bid to be eSports millionaires

Gamers risking their healths in bid to be eSports millionaires

A record $33.5 million is up for grabs but professional eSports players like those competing in The International in Shanghai this week pay a physical price with deteriorating eyesight, digestive problems and wrist and hand damage.