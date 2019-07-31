Galatasaray to loan Emre Mor from Celta Vigo

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Galatasaray announced official talks with Spanish club Celta Vigo on loan of Turkish international player Emre Mor.

In a Twitter post, the club said the official talks with Celta Vigo are underway, announcing the talks of loan transfer of Mor to the public disclosure platform.

If the deal goes through, the 22-year-old young left-winger will play for Galatasaray on loan for the 2019/2020 season.

No other details about the agreement have been announced yet.

Mor was Celta Vigo's record signing when he joined from Germany's Borussia Dortmund in a €13m deal in 2017, he played 12 matches last season for the Spanish club.