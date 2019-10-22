Galatasaray to host Real Madrid in Champions League

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish champions Galatasaray will face Spain's Real Madrid on Oct. 22 in a Group A match of Europe's most prestigious football tournament, the UEFA Champions League.

The matchday three in Group A will kick off in Istanbul's Turk Telekom Stadium at 22.00 local time in Turkey



Galatasaray seek their first victory in the tournament this season while the club have already gone winless in their last seven Champions League matches.

In their latest victory, the Lions beat Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow 3-0 last season in Sep. 2018.

Colombian forward Radamel Falcao is the top scorer for Galatasaray's squad in Champions League with 14 goals in 29 matches. But, he will not be in the

Lions' squad due to injury.

Due to injuries, Real Madrid's Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Nacho, Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz will also miss the match.

In another Group A match, France's Paris Saint-Germain will play against Belgium's Club Brugge in an away match.