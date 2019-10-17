Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

  • October 17 2019 13:47:45

Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

ISTANBUL
Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

The Turkish Süper Lig’s second-place Sivasspor will visit defending champion Galatasaray in the opening game of the match week eight on Oct. 18.

Sivasspor, the dark horse of the season along with the Mediterranean resort town’s Alanyaspor, the leader with 14 points in the first seven games, is high in morale after beating Ankaragücü at home before a halt to the league due to national team campaigns last week.

“Sivasspor has never won points Galatasaray away so far,” said Sivas midfielder Mert Hakan Yandaş on Oct. 16.

“This season things are going well, and we want to achieve this first,” he told Anadolu Agency.

Galatasaray, for its side, is struggling to find a way out of the 10th spot after being held by a goalless draw with Gençlerbirliği, another Ankara team, away on Oct. 5.

A frustrated Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim criticized his team after the game, signaling a major shift.

“I wish we had lost today, but after playing like Galatasaray should have played. This is what makes me upset,” he said.

He slammed his players for poor concentration.

“It was as if they wanted the game to end as soon as possible,” he said.

Asked about any changes in the team, “You will see soon,” he responded.

On Oct. 19, third-spot Trabzonspor will take on Gaziantep at home, Başakşehir will host Göztepe, and Beşiktaş, one of the big-three of Istanbul which is having internal trouble after the resignation of chairman Firket Orman, will visit Ankaragücü.

Alanyaspor will host Rizespor on Oct. 20, before Fenerbahçe, another title contender, visits Denizlispor. Kayserispor will play against Kasımpaşa the same day.

In the closing game of the week, Konyaspor will clash with Malatyaspor at home.

Turkish football,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

    Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

  2. Erdoğan, Putin to meet in Russia's Sochi

    Erdoğan, Putin to meet in Russia's Sochi

  3. Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op

    Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op

  4. Time to be realistic in Syria policy

    Time to be realistic in Syria policy

  5. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat
Recommended
Spain book EURO 2020 spot after 1-1 draw with Sweden

Spain book EURO 2020 spot after 1-1 draw with Sweden
World Cup qualifier between rival Koreas ends in goalless draw

World Cup qualifier between rival Koreas ends in goalless draw
LeBron addresses backlash to Hong Kong comments

LeBron addresses backlash to Hong Kong comments
England stars slam Bulgarian fans over racist acts

England stars slam Bulgarian fans over racist acts 
Turkey holds France to remain atop group

Turkey holds France to remain atop group
Daniil Medvedev: Rise and rise of a ‘smart’ tennis star

Daniil Medvedev: Rise and rise of a ‘smart’ tennis star
WORLD UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification

UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification

Britain and the European Union said on Oct. 17 that they have struck an outline Brexit deal after days of intense see-saw negotiations - though it must still be formally approved by the bloc and ratified by the European and U.K. Parliaments.
ECONOMY 2020 budget in line with growth, inflation targets

2020 budget in line with growth, inflation targets

A draft budget for 2020 has been prepared in line with the 5 percent economic growth and 8.5 percent inflation targets set out in the government’s New Economy Program, Naci Ağbal, the head of the Strategy and Budget Directorate, has said.
SPORTS Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

The Turkish Süper Lig’s second-place Sivasspor visits Galatasaray in the opening game of the match week eight on Oct. 18.