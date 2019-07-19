Galatasaray sign Fulham midfielder Seri

  July 19 2019

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Galatasaray signed Fulham's Ivorian midfielder Jean Michael Seri on loan late on July 18.

Galatasaray announced Seri's move on Twitter, with a picture of him after a check-up for the Istanbul club.

Galatasaray said on its website that it will pay €1.5 million ($1.6 million) to Fulham to loan Seri for one season.

Seri will earn €2.8 million ($3.1 million) salary for the 2019-2020 football season.

It is added that Galatasaray is able to buy Seri for €18 million ($20.2 million) from Fulham until June 1, 2020.

Seri, 28, who plays as central midfielder, joined Fulham from French club Nice in July 2018.

Last season Seri netted one goal and produced three assists in 32 Premier League appearances for Fulham but couldn't avoid the relegation of his team to a lower division.

