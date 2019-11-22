Galatasaray hope to maintain winning streak in Süper Lig

  • November 22 2019 08:15:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish football powerhouse Galatasaray are seeking a victory over Medipol Başakşehir in the opening match of Turkish Süper Lig's week 12 on Nov. 22.

The Istanbul derby match in Turkish top-tier football league will kick off at 19.30 at Türk Telekom Stadium.

At the end of week 11, Medipol Başakşehir had 5 wins, 4 draws and 2 defeats with 19 points in the fifth place, while Galatasaray -- having same points with a minus 1 goal difference -- are just behind them.

Medipol Başakşehir started with a bad performance in the Turkish Süper Lig, losing to Yeni Malatyaspor and Fenerbahçe in the first two games.

After these two matches, the orange-navies rode a nine-match unbeaten streak in Süper Lig and also won last two games in UEFA Europa League.

Galatasaray will focus on extending the winning streak to three games.

The Yellow-Reds managed to salvage six points after winning over Antalyaspor and Yukatel Denizlispor in the last two matches of Süper Lig.

