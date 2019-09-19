Galata Tower to wear tie for cancer awareness

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

A huge blue tie will be fitted to Istanbul's landmark Galata tower on Sept. 20 to raise awareness for prostate cancer.

With the initiative of Turkish Society of Medical Oncology, the medieval stone tower of 63 meter (206 feet) will be wearing a blue tie between Sept. 19-22.

According to the statement issued by the association, the campaign was inspired by the "The Saga of Istanbul" by Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu, a celebrated Turkish poet and painter.

The first 300 visitors who share pictures of the tower on their social media accounts with the hashtags "takbimavikravat" (put on a blue tie) and "prostatkanserinedikkat" (be on alert for prostate cancer) will be gifted a blue tie.

Dr. Özlem Er, a member of Turkish Society of Medical Oncology, will also participate in activities to provide information about the diagnosis and treatment of the prostate cancer.

"Prostate cancer, which shows an increasing trend among people as they get old, is the second most-common type of cancer among men," Er said.

She stated that men who suffer from prostate cancer in the family should get an early screening.

"If you know your family history and you are getting older, and if you have urinary problems, we strongly recommend that you go through health checks," Er said.