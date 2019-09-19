Galata Tower to wear tie for cancer awareness

  • September 19 2019 09:26:45

Galata Tower to wear tie for cancer awareness

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Galata Tower to wear tie for cancer awareness

A huge blue tie will be fitted to Istanbul's landmark Galata tower on Sept. 20 to raise awareness for prostate cancer.  

With the initiative of Turkish Society of Medical Oncology, the medieval stone tower of 63 meter (206 feet) will be wearing a blue tie between Sept. 19-22.

According to the statement issued by the association, the campaign was inspired by the "The Saga of Istanbul" by Bedri Rahmi Eyüboğlu, a celebrated Turkish poet and painter.

The first 300 visitors who share pictures of the tower on their social media accounts with the hashtags "takbimavikravat" (put on a blue tie) and "prostatkanserinedikkat" (be on alert for prostate cancer) will be gifted a blue tie.

Dr. Özlem Er, a member of Turkish Society of Medical Oncology, will also participate in activities to provide information about the diagnosis and treatment of the prostate cancer.

"Prostate cancer, which shows an increasing trend among people as they get old, is the second most-common type of cancer among men," Er said.

She stated that men who suffer from prostate cancer in the family should get an early screening.

"If you know your family history and you are getting older, and if you have urinary problems, we strongly recommend that you go through health checks," Er said.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to speed up efforts for EU visa liberalization

    Turkey to speed up efforts for EU visa liberalization

  2. 2 injured in chemicals factory fire in Istanbul

    2 injured in chemicals factory fire in Istanbul

  3. Up to 3 million Syrians can be settled in safe zone: Erdoğan

    Up to 3 million Syrians can be settled in safe zone: Erdoğan

  4. Will Turkey reverse its nuclear weapons policy?

    Will Turkey reverse its nuclear weapons policy?

  5. 2,000-year-old milestone used as coffee table in Turkey’s west

    2,000-year-old milestone used as coffee table in Turkey’s west
Recommended
Project to float boats in ancient city continues

Project to float boats in ancient city continues
Anthony Bourdain’s possessions to be auctioned

Anthony Bourdain’s possessions to be auctioned

Portuguese art in Turkey

Portuguese art in Turkey
Oscar nominee Commitment to make debut

Oscar nominee 'Commitment' to make debut

Lord of the Rings to film in New Zealand

Lord of the Rings to film in New Zealand
Plants in ancient Antalya sites to be taken under protection

Plants in ancient Antalya sites to be taken under protection
WORLD Turkey has everything to be on the space power list: Roscosmos

Turkey has everything to be on the space power list: Roscosmos

Turkey has everything it needs to be on the space power list and Russia is willing to cooperate for the first Turkish astronaut in space, the director-general of the Russian space agency (Roscosmos) said on Sept. 18.

ECONOMY Turkey looks to raise manufacturings share of GDP

Turkey looks to raise manufacturing's share of GDP

Turkey is looking to significantly boost manufacturing's share of the nation’s GDP by 2023, the country's industry and technology minister said on Sept. 18. 
SPORTS Turkish weightlifter becomes world champion

Turkish weightlifter becomes world champion

Turkey's Şaziye Erdoğan was crowned with the 2019 World Weightlifting Champion title in Thailand on Sept. 18. 