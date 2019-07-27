Fugitive in murder of journalist Dink caught

İZMİR- Anadolu Agency

A fugitive from justice in the 2007 murder of journalist Hrant Dink was captured on July 26 in Turkey’s Aegean region.

Tuncay Uzundal was detained in his home located in Ceşme in the coastal İzmir province.

On July 17, a court in Istanbul sentenced Uzundal in absentia to 17 years in prison as an accessory to murder as well as terrorist group membership.

Dink, editor-in-chief of the Armenian-Turkish newspaper Agos, was killed outside his office on Jan. 19, 2007.



