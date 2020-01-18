French police evacuate Macron from theatre amid protest

  • January 18 2020 12:02:28

French police evacuate Macron from theatre amid protest

PARIS-Anadolu Agency
French police evacuate Macron from theatre amid protest

A group of anti-government protestors tried to enter a Paris theater while French President Emmanuel Macron was inside, according to media reports on Jan. 17.

Reports said dozens of protesters gathered in front of the theater after accounts shared on social media indicated Macron was in the venue.

Protesters chanted slogans against Macron and tried to enter the venue but the president was evacuated by security forces.

France saw a strike that began Dec. 5 in protest of the government's planned overhaul of the nationwide pension system.

Macron is steadfast in his position that the 42 different plans currently in place need be consolidated into one.

Payouts in the new plan would be calculated from salaries from across a worker's career instead of only the last five years.

The result, unions say, would be significantly reduced payouts for workers.

Macron's plan would also phase out early retirement advantages of certain sectors, primarily the civil service, by adjusting various "hardship" criteria.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Israelis are back in Turkey after a lost decade

    Israelis are back in Turkey after a lost decade

  2. How will Turkey respond to Assad’s Idlib offensive?

    How will Turkey respond to Assad’s Idlib offensive?

  3. France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East

    France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East

  4. Turkey releases images of alleged Ghosn accomplices

    Turkey releases images of alleged Ghosn accomplices

  5. Ministry launches investigation into suicide case of Zeugma Museum archeologist

    Ministry launches investigation into suicide case of Zeugma Museum archeologist
Recommended
FBI: Saudi officials help fugitives flee US

FBI: Saudi officials help fugitives flee US
Trump warns Irans supreme leader

Trump warns Iran's supreme leader

Syrian regime launches ground offensive in Aleppo

Syrian regime launches ground offensive in Aleppo
Haftar seeks support in Greece

Haftar seeks support in Greece
Ukraine PM says dont jump to conclusions after submitting resignation letter

Ukraine PM says 'don't jump to conclusions' after submitting resignation letter
France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East

France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East
WORLD FBI: Saudi officials help fugitives flee US

FBI: Saudi officials help fugitives flee US

United States officials believe Saudi Arabia's government “almost certainly” helps its citizens escape justice by fleeing the country once they are accused of serious offenses, The Oregonian newspaper reported on Jan. 17.
ECONOMY Home prices rise 7 pct in November

Home prices rise 7 pct in November

The residential price index increased by 7.2 percent in November 2019 from the same month of the previous year, data from the Central Bank showed on Jan. 17.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Leading Anadolu Efes beat ASVEL 101-74 for fifth win in row

EuroLeague: Leading Anadolu Efes beat ASVEL 101-74 for fifth win in row

Anadolu Efes defeated LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne 101-74 at home to secure their lead in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Jan. 17.