French army soldiers killed in WWI honored in Istanbul

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Istanbul on Nov. 11 saw ceremonies honoring soldiers of the French Army, Muslim and Christian alike, killed during World War I.

The French Consulate General in Istanbul held commemorations at cemeteries in both Topkapı and Feriköy, two districts of the Turkish metropolis, on the 101st anniversary of Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I.

The armistice was signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany in France, on Nov. 11, 1918, for the cessation of hostilities.

Turkish and French national anthems were sung after a minute of silence was observed during the ceremonies, with both Turkish and French soldiers taking part.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency after the ceremonies, Bertrand Buchwalter, France's consul general in Istanbul, said that commemorations were being held not only in France but also across the world.

Underlining the importance of having such ceremonies in Istanbul as well, Buchwalter said that there was also war in this territory but now people here in unity.