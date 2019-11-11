French army soldiers killed in WWI honored in Istanbul

  • November 11 2019 17:14:23

French army soldiers killed in WWI honored in Istanbul

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
French army soldiers killed in WWI honored in Istanbul

Istanbul on Nov. 11 saw ceremonies honoring soldiers of the French Army, Muslim and Christian alike, killed during World War I.

The French Consulate General in Istanbul held commemorations at cemeteries in both Topkapı and Feriköy, two districts of the Turkish metropolis, on the 101st anniversary of Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I.

The armistice was signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany in France, on Nov. 11, 1918, for the cessation of hostilities.

Turkish and French national anthems were sung after a minute of silence was observed during the ceremonies, with both Turkish and French soldiers taking part.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency after the ceremonies, Bertrand Buchwalter, France's consul general in Istanbul, said that commemorations were being held not only in France but also across the world.

Underlining the importance of having such ceremonies in Istanbul as well, Buchwalter said that there was also war in this territory but now people here in unity.

Turkey, WWI,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

  2. Erdoğan vows to move Turkey up into world’s top league

    Erdoğan vows to move Turkey up into world’s top league

  3. Silk road train 'first step towards a game changer'

    Silk road train 'first step towards a game changer'

  4. Turkey starts repatriation of captured foreign ISIL fighters

    Turkey starts repatriation of captured foreign ISIL fighters

  5. Çay high: Here is the price of a cup of tea in Istanbul

    Çay high: Here is the price of a cup of tea in Istanbul
Recommended
Çay high: Here is the price of a cup of tea in Istanbul

Çay high: Here is the price of a cup of tea in Istanbul
YPG violates Ankaras safe zone deals, launches attacks: Ministry

YPG violates Ankara's safe zone deals, launches attacks: Ministry
Iran awards prize to two Turkish scientists

Iran awards prize to two Turkish scientists
Ex-foreign minister Mümtaz Soysal passes away

Ex-foreign minister Mümtaz Soysal passes away
Turkey’s multinational military exercise continues on second day

Turkey’s multinational military exercise continues on second day
Key Syrian White Helmets backer found dead in Istanbul: Diplomat

Key Syrian White Helmets backer found dead in Istanbul: Diplomat
WORLD Ankara voices concern over political unrest in Bolivia

Ankara voices concern over political unrest in Bolivia

Turkey on Nov. 11 expressed concern over the political unrest in Bolivia in the wake of the president's stepping down.
ECONOMY Turkish machinery exports at nearly $15B in Jan-Oct

Turkish machinery exports at nearly $15B in Jan-Oct

Turkey's machinery exports hit $14.8 billion in January-October, an exporters' group says

SPORTS Liverpool beat Man City to extend lead on top

Liverpool beat Man City to extend lead on top

Liverpool increases English Premier League lead following 3-1 win against Manchester City.