France enters crucial week of talks with unions on pensions

  • January 07 2020 11:19:21

France enters crucial week of talks with unions on pensions

PARIS-The Associated Press
France enters crucial week of talks with unions on pensions

French President Emmanuel Macron says he wants to reach a "quick compromise'' in talks this week with worker unions as nationwide protests and strikes rage on against the government's plans to overhaul the pension system.

During a Cabinet meeting on Jan. 6, Macron insisted that the new system must be financially sustainable, according to government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye.

Talks between the prime minister and worker unions are to resume on Jan. 7, including on the financing of the retirement system. Macron also said that people doing physically demanding or dangerous work should be allowed to retire early.

"We want to end this crisis rapidly,'' Ndiaye said.

The government plans to formally present the bill by the end of the month ahead of a debate in parliament, so that the law can be voted on this summer.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France Inter radio that "a compromise has never been so close.''

Yet several unions called for nationwide protests on Jan. 9 and Jan. 11. The hard-left union CGT union also called for workers to disrupt the country's oil depots and refineries later this week.

The national rail company, SNCF, said train traffic was improving on Jan. 6 across the country, with 8 out of 10 high-speed trains running.

Yet the Paris metro was still severely disrupted, with most of lines open only for a limited amount of time and several stations closed.
In his televised New Year's address, Macron vowed to carry out the overhaul of the pension system.

Macron wants to unify France's 42 different pension schemes, some of which grant early retirement, into a single one. Plans include raising the eligibility age for full pensions from 62 to 64, the most criticized measure.

Macron says the new system will be fairer and financially sustainable.

Unions fear it will make people work longer for lower pensions. Recent polls show a majority of French people still support the protest movement.

MOST POPULAR

  1. France ‘hampers Eurosam missile system due to political reasons’

    France ‘hampers Eurosam missile system due to political reasons’

  2. Storm hits Istanbul, plane skids off airport runway

    Storm hits Istanbul, plane skids off airport runway

  3. Erdoğan hails Turkish intel’s global mission

    Erdoğan hails Turkish intel’s global mission

  4. Man almost drowned in Istanbul during Orthodox cross-throwing ceremony

    Man almost drowned in Istanbul during Orthodox cross-throwing ceremony

  5. Russian naval cruiser casts anchor in Bosphorus due to 'bad weather'

    Russian naval cruiser casts anchor in Bosphorus due to 'bad weather'
Recommended
British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Greek Cyprus

British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Greek Cyprus
NATO tells Iran to avoid further provocations

NATO tells Iran to avoid 'further provocations'

Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial
Haftars forces say key coastal city captured

Haftar's forces say key coastal city captured
Australian crews race to contain blazes as damage bill soars

Australian crews race to contain blazes as damage bill soars
SpaceX launches 60 more satellites, trying to tone them down

SpaceX launches 60 more satellites, trying to tone them down
WORLD British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Greek Cyprus

British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Greek Cyprus

A British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation was given a suspended sentence by a court in Greek Cyprus on Jan. 7 in a case which has prompted a rare rebuke from Britain and protests from activists who say she did not get a fair trial.
ECONOMY Hazelnut exports up over 43% pct in 4 months

Hazelnut exports up over 43% pct in 4 months

Turkey's hazelnut exports rose 43.1 percent to reach 168,604 tons from September to December 2019, a regional trade union announced on Jan. 6.
SPORTS Bogdanovic, Jazz outlast Pelicans late: 128-126

Bogdanovic, Jazz outlast Pelicans late: 128-126

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 35 points, and the visiting Utah Jazz won their sixth straight game, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans, 128-126.