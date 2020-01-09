Four Turkish soldiers killed in northern Syria

  • January 09 2020 09:22:00

Four Turkish soldiers killed in northern Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Four Turkish soldiers killed in northern Syria

Turkey's Defense Ministry on Jan. 9 announced that four Turkish soldiers were killed during an anti-terror operation in Syria.

The soldiers were killed by a vehicle bomb attack during a road control in the Operation Peace Spring zone, the statement said.

The ministry also extended its condolences to the grieving families in the statement.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor there: Operations Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (October 2019).

 

Defense minister,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

    Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

  2. Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension

    Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension

  3. Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed

    Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed

  4. Hollywood stars’ Turkey tour continues in Ancient Ephesus

    Hollywood stars’ Turkey tour continues in Ancient Ephesus

  5. Turkish jet firm met Japan ambassador to offer help with Ghosn

    Turkish jet firm met Japan ambassador to offer help with Ghosn
Recommended
Turkey, Greece to hold regular political consultations after EastMed dispute

Turkey, Greece to hold regular political consultations after EastMed dispute
Turkey slams Israel over its decision to expand illegal settlements

Turkey slams Israel over its decision to expand illegal settlements
US Syria envoy heads to Turkey, Saudi Arabia

US Syria envoy heads to Turkey, Saudi Arabia
Turkeys airlines suspend flights to Iraq, Iran

Turkey's airlines suspend flights to Iraq, Iran
Turkey neutralizes senior female YPG/PKK terrorist

Turkey neutralizes senior female YPG/PKK terrorist
Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension

Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension
WORLD Turkey-Libya deals ‘void’: Egypt, France, Greece and Greek Cyprus

Turkey-Libya deals ‘void’: Egypt, France, Greece and Greek Cyprus

France, Greece, Egypt and Greek Cyprus on Jan. 8 declared “null and void” agreements between Ankara and Libya assigning Turkey rights over a vast area of the eastern Mediterranean.
ECONOMY Oil prices down with lost gains after Trumps comments

Oil prices down with lost gains after Trump's comments

Crude oil prices were down on Jan. 8 having lost gains recorded in the previous sessions after U.S. President Donald Trump's comments to calm tensions in the Middle East.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe seek second consecutive win

EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe seek second consecutive win

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko on Jan. 9 will take on Spain's Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz in a Round 18 game of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.