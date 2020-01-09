Four Turkish soldiers killed in northern Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Defense Ministry on Jan. 9 announced that four Turkish soldiers were killed during an anti-terror operation in Syria.

The soldiers were killed by a vehicle bomb attack during a road control in the Operation Peace Spring zone, the statement said.

The ministry also extended its condolences to the grieving families in the statement.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor there: Operations Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (October 2019).