Four siblings found dead at home, officials suspect mass suicide

ISTANBUL

Istanbul police officers have found the bodies of four middle-aged siblings after opening a house door with a suspicious note late on Nov. 5.

“Beware of cyanide. Call the police, do not enter,” read the note on the door of the house in the Molla Gürhani neighborhood of the metropolis’s Fatih district.

Police were called to the scene by relatives of the two women and two men, all unmarried siblings aged 48, 54, 56 and 60.

According to a preliminary examination, Cüneyt, Oya, Kamuran and Yaşar Yetişkin were killed by an overdose of antidepressant pills.

There were no signs of a home invasion. Their bodies were sent to the Forensic Medicine Institution of the Justice Ministry in Istanbul for further examination.

Before the police entered the house, a team from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) inspected the house and did not find any dangerous substances.

On Nov. 6, the local electricity company BEDAŞ cut off the power to the house because the bills had not paid for two consecutive months.

Oya Yetişkin who was a music teacher recently faced wage garnishment, said Yusuf Deniz, a shopkeeper in the neighborhood.