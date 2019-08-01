Four of most-watched films are Turkish

ISTANBUL – Anadolu Agency

In the first seven months of the year, four of the top 10 films that attracted the attention of cinema lovers were Turkish productions.

According to information compiled by Box Office Turkey, 29,490,362 people went to movie theaters in the first seven months of the year. The revenue from the box office reached 452,813,906 Turkish Liras.

“Organize İşler Sazan Sarmalı,” written and directed by Yılmaz Erdoğan, was at the top of the list and watched by 3,537,429 people. The revenue from the film was 54,842,530 liras.

The comedy/action film, the first of which was released in 2005, is the sequel to the film “Organize İşler” and focuses on the adventures of Asım Noyan and his gang. It stars Erdoğan along with Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, Ezgi Mola, Bensu Soral, Rıza Kocaoğlu, Okan Çabalar, Güven Kıraç and Ahmet Mümtaz Taylan.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo’s “Avengers: Endgame,” reaching 2,480,284 viewers, ranks second on the list. Starring Robert Downey, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, the film’s revenue reached 44,824,606 liras.

“Can Dostlar,” directed by Tuğçe Soysop, was the third most watched film with 1,218,809 viewers.

The story of a group of children who try to take back their park from Bad Kazım brought in 15,749,173 liras.

“Bizim İçin Şampiyon,” starring Ekin Koç, Farah Zeynep Abdullah and Fikret Kuşkan, is in fourth place on the list. Released at the end of 2018, the film was watched by 2,566,826 and generated 34,135,465 liras in revenues.

“Captain Marvel,” in which Oscar-winning actor Brie Larson plays “Carol Denver” character, came in fifth place with 1,079,931 viewers. Revenues from the production, directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden and also starring Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Lee Pace, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Annette Bening, Gemma Chan and Mckenna Grace; were 19,424,345 liras.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, “John Wick 3: Parabellum” was watched by 942,206 people and was the sixth most-watched film. Its revenue was 16,667,399 liras.

One of the most popular films of the year was “Çiçero,” which took seventh place. More than 934,000 people watched the film, which tells story of Turkish spy İlyas Bazna. Revenue from the production reached 11 million liras.

Directed by Serdar Akar, the film is starring Erdal Beşikçioğlu, Burcu Biricik, Ertan Saban, Murat Garipağaoğlu, Tamer Levent, Mehmet Ulay, Çiğdem Selışık Onat, Levent Ülgen, Mehmet Esen, Selen Öztürk and Altan Erkekli.

Directed by Jon Watts, “Spider-man: Far from Home” fell into eighth place with 829,348 viewers. In the sequel to the Spider-Man adventure, Peter Parker is played by Tom Holland.

Telling the adventures of young Peter Parker, the film’s revenue was 15,400,628 liras.

“Aquaman,” directed by James Wan and released on Dec. 28, 2018; ranked ninth on the list. Starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Randall Park and Yahya Abdul-Mateen, the film drew an audience of more than 1.1 million people. The revenue from the film was 17,398,120 liras.

The animated film “How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World,” directed by Oscar-winning director Dean DeBlois, ranked in 10th place with 695,421 viewers.

Adapted from Cressida Cowell’s novel of the same name, the film brought in 9,852,114 liras.