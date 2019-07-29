Four dead in California shooting, including suspected gunman

  July 29 2019

CALIFORNIA- Reuters
Four people have died at a California food festival shooting, including a suspected gunman, police chief Scot Smithee told a news conference late on July 28.

Fifteen more were injured, including some who suffered gunshot wounds, although the number of those shot was not immediately clear.

"It's just incredibly sad and disheartening that at an event that does so much good the community had to suffer from a tragedy like this," said Smithee, chief of police in the city of Gilroy, near San Jose.

The gunman appeared to have cut through a fence to get into the annual Garlic Festival. He may have had one accomplice, Smithee added. 

