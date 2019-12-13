Former Turkish PM Davutoğlu launches ‘Future Party’

  • December 13 2019 14:53:43

Former Turkish PM Davutoğlu launches ‘Future Party’

ANKARA
Former Turkish PM Davutoğlu launches ‘Future Party’

Turkey’s former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu announced on Dec. 13 the launch of his new political party, named “Future Party.”

“The future is our nation’s, the future is Turkey,” he said at a ceremony where he announced the name and logo, as well as the principles of the new party.

“Despite all the pressures and the climate of fear trying to be created, we came together to draw a prosperous future for our country,” Davutoğlu said.

“Religious structures will be prevented from tending parallel structures through the intervention in the structure of the state which functions in rational bureaucratic mechanisms,” said Davutoğlu.

The party has 154 people on the founders board list including the AKP’s former Istanbul provincial chairman Selim Temurci, writer Etyen Mahçupyan, slain AKP advertiser Erol Olçok’s wife Nihal Olçok.

He had lost his life during the coup attempt of July 15, 2016, journalist Hakan Albayrak, Vahdettin İnce, chairman of Alevi Cultural Associations Doğan Demir Zilan, former police chief Mevlüt Demir, former AKP member Professor Mustafa Baloğlu and former President of Higher Education Board (YÖK) Yusuf Ziya Özcan.

A six-person delegation of former Justice and Development Party (AKP) officials submitted a petition to the Interior Ministry on Dec. 12 for the formation of the new party.

Davutoğlu was once a close aide of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, served as foreign minister and then prime minister until 2016.

Davutoğlu resigned his party on Sept. 13 after the AKP had launched disciplinary action against him and three other party dissidents.

Six other AKP members also declared their resignation along with Davutoğlu.

Elaborating on his recent criticisms of the AKP’s policies, Davutoğlu earlier said: “We aimed to invite the current AKP administration, which has departed from its founding principles and political mission, to give an account.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. US Senate passes so-called Armenian genocide resolution

    US Senate passes so-called Armenian genocide resolution

  2. Turkey lashes at US resolution on 1915 Armenian events

    Turkey lashes at US resolution on 1915 Armenian events

  3. Kanal Istanbul project to start 'soon': Erdoğan

    Kanal Istanbul project to start 'soon': Erdoğan

  4. Ankara says US bill a 'disrespect' to Turkey's sovereign decisions

    Ankara says US bill a 'disrespect' to Turkey's sovereign decisions

  5. Turkey notifies UN for maritime jurisdiction areas with Libya

    Turkey notifies UN for maritime jurisdiction areas with Libya
Recommended
Turkey foils drug smuggling bid at Istanbul Airport

Turkey foils drug smuggling bid at Istanbul Airport
Roma people want inclusion in Turkey’s improvement plan

Roma people want inclusion in Turkey’s improvement plan

Stonehenge is not alone, Thracian dolmens show similarity, professor says

Stonehenge is not alone, Thracian dolmens show similarity, professor says
US position on Armenian claims not changed: US official

US position on Armenian claims not changed: US official
Turkey seeks 266 with warrants for suspected FETÖ ties

Turkey seeks 266 with warrants for suspected FETÖ ties
Cultural institute teaches Turkish tongue to thousands

Cultural institute teaches Turkish tongue to thousands
WORLD Russia raises concern over latest missile test by US

Russia raises concern over latest missile test by US

Russia says US missile test proves Washington responsible for terminating INF Treaty

ECONOMY Business circles expect lower borrowing costs following rate cut

Business circles expect lower borrowing costs following rate cut

Business leaders have welcomed the Turkish Central Bank’s move to reduce its main policy rate by 200 basis points to 12 percent, expressing hopes that lenders would follow suit and slash their interest rates on loans.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe 81-73 in Istanbul derby

Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe 81-73 in Istanbul derby

Fenerbahçe lose to Anadolu Efes at home after 24 years in European tournaments, Anadolu Efes get 7th straight win