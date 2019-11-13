Former Turkish FM Mümtaz Soysal laid to rest

  • November 13 2019 15:21:58

Former Turkish FM Mümtaz Soysal laid to rest

ISTANBUL
Former Turkish FM Mümtaz Soysal laid to rest

Former Foreign Minister Mümtaz Soysal, who passed away at the age of 90 on Nov. 11, was laid to rest in Istanbul on Nov. 13.

Many politicians, scholars and chairmen of Turkish football clubs attended the funeral at the Zincirlikaya Mosque to pay their respect to the late scholar who rose to prominence as an expert on the Turkish constitution.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and Muharrem İnce, the CHP’s candidate for the June 24, 2018 presidential elections, participated in the funeral prayers.

“I have learnt about the passing of Prof. Dr. Mümtaz Soysal, one of our foreign ministers and a valuable scientist, with great sorrow. I wish Allah’s mercy upon him and offer my condolences to his grieved family and friends,” Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu wrote in a tweet, on Nov. 11.

Turkish parliamentary Speaker Mustafa Şentop and Istanbul provincial Gov. Ali Yerlikaya sent wreaths to the ceremony, offering their condolences.

Galatasaray and Beşiktaş chairmen Mustafa Cengiz and Ahmet Nur Çebi, respectively, were also at the funeral ceremony.

Soysal had been undergoing treatment for various ailments, according to press reports.

Born in 1929, Soysal was one of the most prominent figures in Turkish constitutional law.

A graduate of the venerable Galatasaray High School in Istanbul, Soysal continued his studies in political science and law at Ankara University in the nation’s capital.

A longtime constitutional law professor at Ankara University, Soysal also served as head of the Mediterranean Community Research Council, vice chair of Amnesty International and a constitutional consultant for the Turkish Cyprus in negotiations over the divided island.

In 1978, he was the first-ever recipient of the UNESCO Prize for Human Rights Education.

In 1971, he was detained and arrested by the Ankara Martial Law Command and also worked as a columnist for various newspapers.

A member of the Turkish Parliament from 1991 to 1999 under two different parties, in 1994, he served as foreign minister for several months under the government of Prime Minister Tansu Çiller.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 5 must-visit Turkish villages

    5 must-visit Turkish villages

  2. Le Mesurier thought of suicide before his death: Wife

    Le Mesurier thought of suicide before his death: Wife

  3. Mystery patron rises again, this time in Istanbul’s Tuzla district

    Mystery patron rises again, this time in Istanbul’s Tuzla district

  4. Russia accuses US of creating 'quasi-state' in Syria

    Russia accuses US of creating 'quasi-state' in Syria

  5. Turkey's economic challenges could be solved domestically: IMF

    Turkey's economic challenges could be solved domestically: IMF
Recommended
Mystery patron rises again, this time in Istanbul’s Tuzla district

Mystery patron rises again, this time in Istanbul’s Tuzla district
Victims recall deadly 1999 quake in northwestern Düzce

Victims recall deadly 1999 quake in northwestern Düzce

Turkey provides health checks to civilians in N Syria

Turkey provides health checks to civilians in N Syria
Turkey appoints acting district mayor

Turkey appoints acting district mayor
School principal suspended after parents protest autistic children: Minister

School principal suspended after parents protest autistic children: Minister

Training to be given to farmers on weeds, spinach: Chamber head

Training to be given to farmers on weeds, spinach: Chamber head
WORLD Venice devastated by second highest tide in history

Venice devastated by second highest tide in history

Venice’s mayor called the city a disaster zone after the second-highest tide ever recorded swept through it overnight
ECONOMY Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries

Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries

Second only to the US in TV series exports, Turkey has appealed to audience from 146 countries across the world with more than 150 TV series
SPORTS Lakers beat Suns to cement Western Conference lead

Lakers beat Suns to cement Western Conference lead

Los Angeles Lakers beat Phoenix Suns 123-115 to remain on top in the Western Conference standings.