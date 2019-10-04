Former Turkish envoy gains UN committee membership

  • October 04 2019 09:08:27

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A former Turkish ambassador gained membership at the United Nations’ Committee against Torture on Oct. 3. 

The 17th meeting of States parties was held in Geneva, Switzerland to elect members to replace five current members whose terms expire on Dec. 31, 2019.

Erdoğan İşcan, a retired ambassador of Turkey, was elected member on the first round of the election by securing 83 of 151 votes.

The other four members were elected from Mexico, Latvia, France, and Moldova.

The Committee against Torture is composed of 10 independent members who are elected for four-year tenure.

“I have devoted a significant part of 40 years of my diplomatic career to multilateral diplomacy, international organizations and human rights,” İşcan told Anadolu Agency.

He stressed that being a committee member requires expertise in human rights, and expressed hope that more Turkish diplomats assume such duties.

The Committee Against Torture served for peace and security by promoting international dialogue and building consensus, İşcan said.

“I am honored that my government nominated me as a candidate,” he said.

His term will start as of Jan. 1, 2020.

İşcan, 65, was previously served as Turkey’s permanent representative to the Council of Europe.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry congratulatedİşcan on Oct. 3 for gaining membership at the UN committee.

“We believe that Ambassador Erdoğan İşcan will make significant contributions to the Committee and we wish him success during his term,” the ministry said in a statement.

Describing İşcan as an "experienced and successful diplomat", the statement stressed that his election to the committee reflects Turkey’s "effective" and "fair" position within international organizations.

 

