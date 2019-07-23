Foreigners buy $3 bln in properties

  • July 23 2019 14:32:03

Foreigners buy $3 bln in properties

ISTANBUL
Foreigners buy $3 bln in properties

Foreign nationals purchased $3 billion worth of properties in the first half of this year, according to a report by Nevita International.

A total of 19,952 houses have been sold to foreign nationals in January-June of 2019, a strong 67 percent increase from 11,816 unit sales registered in the same period of the last year, showed the report which compiled data from the country’s statistics institute, TÜİK, and the Central Bank.

Property sales to foreigners are expected to hit a record 50,000 units this year. 

Istanbul, the country’s financial center and largest city, took the lead in property sales to foreigners with 8,900 units, followed by Antalya, a popular holiday destination, with 4,093 units and the capital Ankara, which saw 1,111 house sales to foreign nationals.

Data show that Iraqis constituted the largest group of property buyers. They bought a total of 3,337 houses in Turkey. Iranians purchased 2,202 units and Russians bought another 1,264 units in the first half of the year.

Foreigners spent $150,000 on average for a house they bought in Turkey, thus generating a total of $3 billion in revenues.

“Revenues from property sales to foreigners in the first half of 2018 stood at $2 billion,” said Faruk Akbal, the board chair of Nevita International, which is part of Fuzul Grup.

“In January, $493 million of revenues were generated while they were $430 million in the following month. In March and April, foreigners poured $547 million and $421 million into the Turkish house market, respectively. Revenues generated from property sales to foreigners, which stood at

$530 million, was somewhere between $500 million and $600 million in June,” Akbal added.

Foreigners, Assets, Turkey

MOST POPULAR

  1. UK's next PM Johnson's Ottoman roots

    UK's next PM Johnson's Ottoman roots

  2. Turkey advances its navy buildup in east Med

    Turkey advances its navy buildup in east Med

  3. Diplomats confessed to FETÖ irregularities in foreign ministry entrance exam investigation

    Diplomats confessed to FETÖ irregularities in foreign ministry entrance exam investigation

  4. Foreigners buy $3 bln in properties

    Foreigners buy $3 bln in properties

  5. Ankara urges US, EU to address its security concerns

    Ankara urges US, EU to address its security concerns
Recommended
Local firms among top 100 defense companies

Local firms among top 100 defense companies
Turkish consumer confidence index down in July

Turkish consumer confidence index down in July
Turkey receives 61,200+ trademark applications in H1

Turkey receives 61,200+ trademark applications in H1
Central government gross debt stock at $211B

Central government gross debt stock at $211B

France to ask for early EU aid as drought hits farmers

France to ask for early EU aid as drought hits farmers
Shopping mall visits to hit 2 billion this year

Shopping mall visits to hit 2 billion this year
WORLD UKs next PM Johnsons Ottoman roots

UK's next PM Johnson's Ottoman roots

Brexit hardliner Boris Johnson, whose family roots reach back to an Ottoman interior minister Ali Kemal, won the contest to lead Britain's governing Conservative Party on July 23 and will become the country's next prime minister, tasked with fulfilling his promise to lead the U.K. out of the European Union.
ECONOMY Local firms among top 100 defense companies

Local firms among top 100 defense companies

Turkish companies secured their positions in the most prestigious defense industry list, Defense News Top 100.
SPORTS Ledecky withdrews from world 1,500m free final, 200m heats

Ledecky withdrews from world 1,500m free final, 200m heats

Olympic champion Katie Ledecky has pulled out of July 23's world 1,500 meters freestyle final and 200 meters heats on "medical grounds," Team USA said.